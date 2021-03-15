Lil Rel Howery Partners With Anheuser-Busch, Panay Films for 'Not a Sports Show'

✖

Lil Rel Howery is an actor and comedian that has entertained fans in a variety of ways over the years. Now he is showcasing his skills as an interviewer as part of a new "sports" show, created in partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Panay Films. Howery will talk to such names as Sabrina Ionescu and Shaun White as part of the new series, Not a Sports Show.

Howery explains in the trailer that he is a huge sports fan and that he has always wanted to interview some of his favorite athletes. However, he reiterates that his new pursuit is "not a sports show." He isn't meeting with the athletes in the arenas and buildings where they shined. Instead, Howery is talking to them at a bar while enjoying some Anheuser-Busch products.

The trailer reveals that the upcoming guests are NBA analyst Kenny Smith, White, Ionescu, NBA champion Paul Pierce, NFL linebacker Melvin Ingram, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, former WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, and World Series champion Joc Pederson. Howery mixes up these interviews by donning a variety of unique outfits.

"From their greatest fears to their greatest triumphs, guests share their worst dates, personal beliefs, family life, and much more about themselves beyond their athletic achievements, all while having some fun," a press release states. "Lil Rel gets the athletes out of their comfort zones with lively activities, including a lie detector test, chili tasting, recreating a karate film, an improv nickname game and more."

All six episodes of Not a Sports Show will be available on Ficto, the free streaming service. The first episode airs on March 25 and features NBA champion Paul Pierce. New episodes will land on the streaming service every Thursday through April.

"We’re excited to be part of the re-invention of streaming content with a partner like Anheuser-Busch who regularly sets new standards for branded content and creativity," said Mike Esola, Ficto CEO and Founder. "We’re pioneering some new models at Ficto, where genuinely great content can be infused with the creativity from best in class brand partners to create a show that appeals to today’s millennial mobile audiences."

Howery joins Kevin Hart as prominent comedians that have embraced the sports world and unique interview styles. Though they have taken slightly different routes with their partners. Hart joined Old Spice to create Cold As Balls while Howery catered to the 21-and-over crowd.

"I got to hang with some of my favorite athletes, have great conversation and drink some beer," Howery said in a press release. "I can’t wait to do it again with our partners at Panay Films, Anheuser-Busch and Ficto."