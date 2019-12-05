LeSean McCoy Settles Home Invasion Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Girlfriend

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have settled a home invasion lawsuit, the Associated Press reports. Terms of the agreement were not revealed in court documents that were obtained. According to the report, lawyers for McCoy, his former girlfriend, and the running back’s personal assistant submitted a court filing on Nov. 25 dismissing the case.

Delicia Cordon filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that McCoy, who was with the Buffalo Bills at the time, had failed to protect her from a violent home invasion in July 2018 at a home he owns outside of Atlanta. Cordon was bloodied and beaten during the incident while $133,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCoy was not at home at the time of the incident, but Cordon later amended her lawsuit to accuse him of physically abusing her and orchestrating the entire attack. Additionally, she named McCoy’s friend and personal assistant, Tamarcus Porter, in the lawsuit. The running back vehemently denied the allegations against him, saying that he hadn’t had “direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

According to a statement released by Cordon’s lawyer following the incident, she was sleeping when a man allegedly attacked her and demanded cash and specific jewelry she had received from McCoy. These items were ones that McCoy allegedly had requested back on several previous occasions. The attacker then allegedly hit Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times. The unidentified individual also allegedly bruised her wrists while forcibly removing bracelets.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident,” the Milton Police said in the statement.

At the time of the home invasion, Cordon had been living at the Milton home since the fall of 2016. NFL.com also discovered through Fulton County records that McCoy had been trying to have her evicted. The pair did ultimately reach an agreement in August 2018 that resulted in Cordon gathering her belongings from the premise as part of the eviction.

With the case now settled, McCoy will continue working with the Kansas City Chiefs in pursuit of an AFC West title, a spot in the playoffs, and a return to the AFC Championship game. Appearing in and winning Super Bowl LIV is the ultimate goal, but the Chiefs have to continue stacking wins while remaining ahead of the division rival Oakland Raiders.

(Photo Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty)