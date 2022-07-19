Leonard Fournette's Conditioning Reportedly an Issue for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have an issue with their star running back. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times recently appeared on Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast and said the Buccaneers coaches were not happy with Leonard Fournette's conditioning when he reported to the team's mandatory minicamp. Fournette did not attend OTAs throughout the offseason, and when he returned to the team, he weighed nearly 260 pounds.

"Coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement, when he didn't participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds]," Stroud said of Fournette, per CBS Sports. "And that's not a good sign for a guy that you've just spent a three-year contract on."

According to the Buccaneers' official website, Fournette is listed at 228 pounds, which means he gained 30 pounds during the offseason. In March of this year, Fournette signed a three-year $21 million contract with the Buccaneers after being an impact player for the team the last two seasons. When Fournette learned about the report about his weight, he went to social media to respond.

"They wouldn't have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y'all September 11," Fournette wrote. Last season, Fournette played in 14 games and rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns. He also was a strong receiver, catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in total yards from scrimmage with 1,266. In 2020, Fournette signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He helped the team win the Super Bowl, rushing for 89 yards and one touchdown in the team's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"From being cut to going through my trials and tribulations throughout the season and now I'm a world champion? I'm blessed," Fournette said after the Super Bowl, per USA Today. "It's a great story I can tell my kids about keeping faith, staying focused, a whole bunch of things. I thank God each and every day, man, that the Bucs gave me a second opportunity." Fournette was selected No. 4 overall by the Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his three seasons with the team, Fournette rushed for over 1,000 yards twice.