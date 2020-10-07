LeBron James Lands on Wheaties Box With Students From His I PROMISE School

✖

LeBron James is one win away from claiming his fourth NBA championship. However, he has already won off-the-court in 2020 as he will be featured on Wheaties boxes along with the students from his I PROMISE School. Wheaties unveiled the box Wednesday, stating, "Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do."

"Our kids?! LeBron?! The [Wheaties] box cover?!" the school said in a tweet. "What an honor and inspiration it is for our scholars to see themselves on the iconic Wheaties box alongside their hero, leader, and true champion of change." James is featured on the front of the box while the background includes images from the school. The back of the box includes the students as well as why the school means so much to James.

Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do. We’re proud to announce that @kingjames, along with the students and community from @ipromiseschool, is our next Wheaties Champion. ORDER NOW: https://t.co/e3rbHdaXmq #ChampionOfChange pic.twitter.com/RPkTxIhoif — Wheaties (@wheaties) October 7, 2020

"The school is built on the premise that no one walks through life alone," the box reads as reported by ESPN. "Every day when the I PROMISE kids and families walk through the doors ... they know the path they're on is the path of a champion." The I PROMISE School is located in Akron, Ohio and open in 2018. The student body ranges from grades 1-8, and it's aimed at at-risk children. Earlier this year, a documentary series on the school, which is called I Promise, began streaming on Quibi. The students at I PROMISE are pulling for James as the Los Angeles Lakers lead the Miami heat 3-1 in the NBA Finals. Game 4 will be played on Friday night and James is zeroed in on winning another title.

"I don't care about sleep," James said after Game 3 on Tuesday night. "I don't care about resting throughout the game. Obviously, I come out of the game. Coach has a rhythm and rotation that we live by and we go by. But I don't care about resting because I can rest in a week, max, if it happens to go there. I could rest for a month straight, which I won't do because of who I am; you guys know that. But I can rest then. I can sleep eight hours and get up and eat and then go right back to sleep if I want to."