LeBron James Weighs in on Tom Hanks's Outburst Following Heated Moment With Fans

Tom Hanks went after fans for getting too close to him and his wife Rita Wilson, causing her to nearly trip. This led to NBA superstar LeBron James showing support for the power couple on social media. When James learned about the incident, he went to Twitter to ask a question.

"I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi," James wrote. "What the f— ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife?"

The incident happened in New York City earlier this week, and Hanks and Wilson were followed by a group of fans. When Wilson nearly trips after someone bumps her from behind, she said, "Stop it," which then led to Hanks turning to the fans and saying loudly, Back the f— off! Knocking over my wife?"

Hanks has a lot of love for Wilson. The couple got married in 1988 and has set the standard when it comes to being married in Hollywood. Over the years, Hanks and Wilson have seen their share of success. Hanks has won two Academy Awards for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, while Wilson has starred in various films and TV shows while also releasing multiple music albums. Hanks and Wilson also were the first-known celebrities to contract COVID-19 when the pandemic was in its early stages in 2020.

'I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn't even get halfway through.'" Hanks said on the National Defense Radio Show in 2020, per CNN. "And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, 'You have Covid-19.'

"Rita went through a tougher time than I did. "She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks ... She was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities."