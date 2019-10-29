LeBron James Has a TV Show Coming to Disney+

NBA player LeBron James is teaming up with Disney+ to create a docuseries that chronicles the upbringing of athletes and celebrities. This series, Becoming, will travel to the hometowns of different figures and see what factors played a role in them becoming a prominent name in their respective industries.

According to The Wrap, this series was originally created for Disney XD by ESPN Films, but it will be now heading to the streaming service. This is the first collaboration between ESPN and Disney+.

While the entire list of featured celebrities has not been listed just yet, there are some names that have been revealed. James’ new teammate in Los Angeles, Anthony Davis, will be featured in an episode that likely travels to Chicago.

Each episode takes a different celebrity back to their hometown for an inspiring look at how they became the superstar they are today. Anthony Davis, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker and Nick Cannon are among those that will be spotlighted.

Becoming will be produced by James, Maverick Carter (the architect of Team LeBron), Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron from SpringHill Entertainment. Brent Montgomery and Joe Weinstock will be on hand to executive produce for Spoke Studios. Jordana Hochman and Rebecca Bruno will executive produce for ITV America.

“I’m really excited about helping develop Becoming and bringing this kind of program to kids,” James said in a statement. “Sports and athletes were my inspiration growing up. It was the stories about Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders, and Allen Iverson that kept me dreaming. When I learned that they had some of the same struggles and challenges I did, it made everything seem possible. That’s what Becoming is all about.

This will be the second show that features both James and Carter. The pair also worked with HBO on The Shop, a show that featured athletes, actors and musicians talking about their lives and personal experiences. Some of the guests in this sit-down show have been Don Cheadle, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rapper Lil Nas X.

Disney+ has not launched just yet, but the new streaming platform will be available on Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month. There is also a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ that will run $12.99 per month. Disney+ will house its own content, along with shows and movies from Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney Productions.

(Photo Credit: Chris Elise/NBAE/Getty)