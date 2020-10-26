LeBron James Signs Autographs, Takes Photos With Family That Waited 8 Hours to See Him

✖

LeBron James just made one family very happy. After leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship two weeks ago, James was seen in the LA area with an entourage of bodyguards. However, that didn't stop the four-time NBA champion from taking time to sign autographs and take pictures with a family that waited eight hours to see him.

The video shows James going towards the family, and he starts signing photos. James even gave a shoutout to one fan's son and apologized for not being able to take his mask off. This is likely nothing new for James as he's one of the most recognizable sports stars in the world. However, with him leading the Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history and the first title in 10 years, taking the time to sign autographs and take pictures with fans is a big deal.

LeBron signed autographs and took pictures with this family after they waited eight hours to see him 🙏 (via 702_jdenshayne, lindsey0214g/IG) pic.twitter.com/AiGnBKnoqT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2020

James has won championships with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, which is the team James and the Lakers beat to win the title earlier this month. After winning Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship, James was asked if this win was more challenging than the last three since the season was suspended and then played in a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, I can't sit here and say one is more challenging than the other or one is more difficult

than the other," James said. "I can just say that I've never won with this atmosphere. None of us have. We've never been a part of this. If you've been here throughout the start -- I mean, we got here July 9th. Our ballclub got here July 9th. It's October what -- I don't even, October 11th now."

James continued "So this was very challenging and difficult. It played with your mind. It played with your body. You're away from some of the things that you're so accustomed to make you be the professional that you are. So this is right up there." James and All-NBA player Anthony Davis will be back with the Lakers next year, which means they have a chance to win the title for the second consecutive year.