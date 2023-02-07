LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving Not Being Traded to Los Angeles Lakers

Kyrie Irving has a new team as he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. There were some fans and experts that thought the former Brooklyn Nets star would join the Los Angeles Lakers and reunite with LeBron James. And when James found out that Irving was not coming to the Lakers, he said he was disappointed but will continue to push forward.

"I can't sit here and say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but [also] someone that I had great chemistry with, and know I got great chemistry with on the floor, that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes," James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon on Monday. "But my focus is shifted now. My focus is shifted back to where it should be and that's this club now and what we have in the locker room."

According to ESPN, the Lakers were one of a handful of teams who were looking to trade for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets on Friday. The Lakers reportedly made an offer centered around Russell Westbrook and two future first-round draft picks. The Nets went with the Mavericks' offer of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 and two second-round picks.

James and Irving played together when both were with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their three seasons together, the Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals three times and won the championship once. Irving joined the Boston Celtics in 2017 and James played one more season in Cleveland before joining the Lakers and leading them to a title in 2020. Currently, the Lakers are 25-29 and would not make the playoffs or play-in tournament if they began today.

"It's a quick pivot," James said when asked about Lakers making a move at the trade deadline. "It don't take me long. I don't get too excited about the possibilities of things that can be. I kind of envision myself on what it can, but I don't invest it all the way into it until I know it's happening. And when it does not happen, I'm back locked in on the job at hand."