Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks, Rocking NBA

The Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline. According to multiple reports, the Nets are sending Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. The Nets are planning to offer the picks acquired in the trade, along with their 2027 first-round pick via the Philadelphia 76ers, in trade talks to help strengthen their roster. This news comes after Irving reportedly sent a trade request to the Nets.

Many fans and experts thought Irving would be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers so he could be reunited with LeBron James. The two played together when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016. According to ESPN, the Lakers and Nets discussed a deal for Irving on Friday and Saturday. But the Mavericks had a better offer since they gave the Nets a better chance to surround Kevin Durant with players now, as well as the opportunity to get three draft picks. Here's a look at fans reacting to Irving being traded to the Mavericks.