Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks, Rocking NBA
The Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline. According to multiple reports, the Nets are sending Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. The Nets are planning to offer the picks acquired in the trade, along with their 2027 first-round pick via the Philadelphia 76ers, in trade talks to help strengthen their roster. This news comes after Irving reportedly sent a trade request to the Nets.
Many fans and experts thought Irving would be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers so he could be reunited with LeBron James. The two played together when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016. According to ESPN, the Lakers and Nets discussed a deal for Irving on Friday and Saturday. But the Mavericks had a better offer since they gave the Nets a better chance to surround Kevin Durant with players now, as well as the opportunity to get three draft picks. Here's a look at fans reacting to Irving being traded to the Mavericks.
The Report
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023
One person responded: "This is going to go about as well as Rondo to the Mavericks back in the day."prevnext
Burn It?
Thank You @KyrieIrving. pic.twitter.com/RrQQDpr6ws— Best One Donnie🤘 (@BestOneDonnie) February 5, 2023
Another fan said: "Think you gotta put this one on kyrie. Front office pushed all the chips in to win."prevnext
Surprised
Kyrie Irving when he finds out Mark Cuban is Jewish and not Cuban— Nathan T (@TikTikBoom_) February 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/UxeA4Vrz22
One fan countered: "He doesn't hate Jews, and Mark Cuban had to ok the deal. Poor attempt at a joke."prevnext
Luka and Kyrie
Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/UD0Fp8Mmqh— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2023
NBA reporter Doc Louallen wrote: "I called this days ago, but since I'm not a big-name reporter, my sources don't mean anything."prevnext
Stephen A. Smith's Thoughts
.@stephenasmith reacts to the Kyrie Irving trade:
"The Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving experiment in Brooklyn was an utter disaster. ... Kyrie Irving is a superstar. ... Him and Luka Dončić together can make some special things happen." pic.twitter.com/cAAYHRHMgO— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 6, 2023
One fan replied: "Lol they said the same thing about Kyrie and KD. Ultimately, Kyrie is always the issue and it doesn't matter which superstar he teams up with, they will never win together because Kyrie doesn't care enough."prevnext
Could this Happen?
Kyrie Irving after one game of luka telling him to sit in the corner and wait for a kickout like he’s Tim hardaway pic.twitter.com/ZjQoZdIy8v— John (@iam_johnw) February 5, 2023
One fan said: "That's exactly what's happening he's not staying long term, it's just a rental for the Mavs regardless."prevnext
Another Prediction
*Mavs need a bucket to win with seconds left*
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/yKOpIcL7Jr— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 6, 2023
One person replied: "Luka's been kicking the ball out to Hardaway Jr and Reggie Bullock just for them to miss their shot every game, I think he'd gladly pass it to Kyrie."prev