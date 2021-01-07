LeBron James Reacts to Jacob Blake Ruling: 'A Blow to the Heart'

✖

Before the Capitol riots on Wednesday, a big announcement was made on Tuesday concerning the shooting of Jacob Blake. Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin announced that no charges will be filed against polices officers involved in the shooting. When LeBron James heard the news, he wasn't happy, stating it was "a blow to the heart and to the gut."

"Not only to that community, but to us and to every Black person that has been a part of this process and seeing these outcomes for so long," James said to reporters via CNN. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley explained no charges will be filed against the officers based on the "facts and laws." He also said that Blake will not be charged.

Rusten Sheskey, a White officer, shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back after responding to a domestic incident on Aug. 23 of last year. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down due to his injuries in the shooting. Sheskey told investigators he shot Blake because he feared for his life. He said Blake was attempting to flee the scene while trying to kid name a child in the back seat of a vehicle. It was reported that Blake had a knife in his possession, which was confirmed by him.

When James first learned of the shooting, which was caught on camera. He "demanded change." At the time, the NBA resumed it's 2019-20 season, but the league decided to postpone the playoff games scheduled that day after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to play to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the NBA state in a statement.

Because players were so angry, there were rumors the rest of the NBA season was going to be called off. However, the league finished out the season despite the issues going on in the country. And after the riots at the Capitol building on Wednesday, NBA teams reacted by either locking arms or taking a knee during the national anthem.