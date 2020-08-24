LeBron James Sends Passionate Tweet About Jacob Blake Shooting: 'We Want JUSTICE'

✖

LeBron James just expressed his anger for what happened to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by two police officers in Wisconsin on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers star went to Twitter to retweet a video posted by Blake's attorney Ben Crump that shows the officers shooting Blake. James, who has been outspoken on racial issues, is demanding justice. The video of the shooting can be found here (Warning: The video is graphic).

"And y'all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!!" James wrote. "Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s— is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE"

According to CNN, Blake, 29, was shot multiple times in the back as he was entering the driver's side of an SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His children - 3,5 and 8 - were in the car when the shooting happened. The shooting comes during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement as protests have occurred all over the country for the last couple of months due to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

The shooting happened on a residential street one block away from a city gold course. In the video, Blake is seen walking around the front of a gray SUV with two officers behind him. As Blake entered the driver's seat of the car, the nearest officer grabs his shirt, and then seven shots are heard. A woman is seen jumping up and down while Blake appears to go limp. Blake was sent to the hospital, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was critically injured.

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight," Evers said in a statement. "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement."

Raysean White, the man who originally film the clip, said he heard women arguing before Blake arrived. When Blake got to the scene, he went inside. White then stepped away, but when he returned, he said police were wrestling with Blake. That's when he started filming the incident.

"The irony is not lost on me that as Jacob Blake was actually trying to deescalate a situation in his community, but the responding officer didn't feel the need to do the same." Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.