LeBron James Dunks on NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli, and Fans Are Rolling

Lebron James just took aim at NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli for his stance on the Confederate flag. The Los Angeles Lakers star went to Instagram to share his opinion on the NASCAR Truck series driver quitting due to the league banning the Confederate flag at races. It was clear James is not worried about Ciccarelli's career in racing.

"Bye Bye!! I can probably say they won't miss you!" James wrote in response to Ciccarelli's Facebook post that is now deleted. The reason NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag is in response to the protests of racial and social injustice going on in the country. Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the NASCAR Cup series, spoke out on the Confederate Flag, which led to NASCAR quickly making the decision.

"Bravo. Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," Wallace said before the race last Wednesday. "This has been a stressful couple weeks. This is no doubt the biggest race of my career tonight. And it couldn’t be at a more perfect place, where I got my first win in the Truck Series in 2013. Followed it up with that second win in 2014." Here's a look at fans reacting to James' comments.