LeBron James Dunks on NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli, and Fans Are Rolling
Lebron James just took aim at NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli for his stance on the Confederate flag. The Los Angeles Lakers star went to Instagram to share his opinion on the NASCAR Truck series driver quitting due to the league banning the Confederate flag at races. It was clear James is not worried about Ciccarelli's career in racing.
"Bye Bye!! I can probably say they won't miss you!" James wrote in response to Ciccarelli's Facebook post that is now deleted. The reason NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag is in response to the protests of racial and social injustice going on in the country. Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the NASCAR Cup series, spoke out on the Confederate Flag, which led to NASCAR quickly making the decision.
"Bravo. Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," Wallace said before the race last Wednesday. "This has been a stressful couple weeks. This is no doubt the biggest race of my career tonight. And it couldn’t be at a more perfect place, where I got my first win in the Truck Series in 2013. Followed it up with that second win in 2014." Here's a look at fans reacting to James' comments.
#RayCiccarelli ! U threaten 2 quit, post views on Twitt, thn get upset whn u get bcklash?!!! U made a decision bro! Take #responsibility! That’s why we r like ths now! #NASCAR #BlackLivesMatter #Confederate #Flag #American #Racist @KingJames https://t.co/pDbahii7J2— Resistance Party (@ResistancePrty7) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Yes. For sure. And it wasn't right what was done to the Black American, the first in history to race under the #NASCAR flag, by racing fans BUT Bubba you don't get to throw Ray Ciccarelli under the bus, a fellow American, and now I see @KingJames has done the same. Glass houses.— 🎗Dr. Cuddles; Ribbons & Clovers 4 Assange🍀 (@DocCuddles76) June 15, 2020
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban https://t.co/CZSkkSX8DQ #FoxNews @KingJames you been a racist clown for years— Deplorable. (@Moncrief102) June 13, 2020
prevnext
LJ. So irrelevant
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag banhttps://t.co/hvAaoCYu0V— Babs *of the dregs* InFlyOverKzoo (@PeriwinkleDsgns) June 13, 2020
#LeBronJames is a racist and he is the clown. He'd be stocking shelves if he couldn't "play ball" -- BFD - so what, he is not important.
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban https://t.co/SnlwNHISo6 #FoxNews— down-4-the-count (@down4thecount3) June 13, 2020
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban https://t.co/9doHtmRQCM #FoxNews
LeBron, sit down and shut up. Just another millionaire racist Progressive hypocrite who won't give his money to the poor and supports communists.— Zero Flash (@ZeroFlash5) June 13, 2020
prevnext
James has a mouth big enough to park a 1972 Lincoln Towncar, whose only talent is dunking basketballs. He'd need someone to read and write for him in a debate
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban https://t.co/tlkRQOsZBa— Covfefe_Sugar_Lips (@SugarLi87414403) June 13, 2020
#LeBronJames clowns #RayCiccarelli after driver quits NASCAR over Confederate flag ban #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/F0caEIo6d4— Republic (@republic) June 13, 2020
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag banhttps://t.co/Cy9RAX8V7F— Sunshine - The Beginning!;MAGA; KAG;❌Trump2020❌ (@isloving_life) June 13, 2020
@KingJames who do u think you r? King u r not? What business is it of urs if a man makes a decision based on his beliefs. Ur opinion doesn’t mean sh*t
prevnext
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban
See blacks like Lebron the idiot , think their beliefs are more important than anyone else's.— RHReese (@RHREESE14) June 13, 2020
That's being racist. Lebron should be banned from playing basketball.
@KingJames Not very nice and extremely hypocritical behavior towards Ray Ciccarelli. Bullying and making fun of someone that doesn't agree with you sounds oddly ironic nowadays. When are you gonna show your face at a protest? I guess your hypocrisy knows no bounds. 😉— CynicalTCB (@CynicalTCB) June 12, 2020
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban...... Now I'll dunk on James - he's a racist and believes himself so entitled that he can not see black racism.— All American (@Charlesnica1) June 12, 2020
prevnext
He should be required to wear a Communist Chinese flag on his uniform
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag banhttps://t.co/QbWChNUK09— Steve (@SVH2) June 12, 2020
Lebron is just spreading more racism, hes probably the biggest BIGOT in America 🇺🇲!!! That's amazing to when you realize he is a slave to China 🇨🇳!!!
SHAMEFUL LEBRON!!!
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag— Bowsprit (@bowsprit8260) June 12, 2020
LeBron James dunks on NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he'd quit over Confederate flag ban https://t.co/6l49o6Tw8D #FoxNews NASCAR driver has the right to voice his own opinion without some jerk like LeBron criticizing him. Get over it James.— Niles Caldwell (@nilescaldwell) June 12, 2020
prevnext
"They wont miss you" #Lebron James taunts and mocks #NASCAR's "CLOWN" driver #RayCiccarelli. #ByebyeCiccarelli https://t.co/xf3FtFxrwA— Rap Tor (@Raptor2u) June 12, 2020
#LeBronJames needs to get off his knees in front of his #China masters and learn integrity from #RayCiccarelli— JEFFREY DAUGHERTY (@Unindoctrinate) June 11, 2020
@KingJames Mouth Runs Like Diarrhea https://t.co/clwIicPEY5— CC (@CC10750675) June 13, 2020
prev
LEBRON JAMES is the BIGGEST PIece of CRAP that ever Played aNY Sport. TELL CHINESE GOVERNMENT ABOUT HOW WRONG ON THE TREATMENT OF THEIR PEOPLE YOU SPINELESS CASTURATED FOOL. https://t.co/8PoltQ0AF1— Michael T Medina (@MichaelTMedina1) June 12, 2020