LeBron James Dresses up in Insane Edward Scissorhands Halloween Costume

LeBron James may have just won Halloween Costume of the Year. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star went to Instagram to post his Halloween costume which is him dressed up as Edward Scissorhands. And in the caption, James wrote, “LeDward Scissorhands Happy Halloween beautiful people.

Along with over 1 million likes, there were tons of comments from fans. One fan wrote, “Omg I didn’t know who Lebron was couldn’t even recognize him.” Another fan wrote, “He always has a good costume, haha.” And one fan took a shot a James, writing, “Boy you look like an Oompa Loompa on Bad Hair Day… Biker version!”

There was another fan that took a shot at James. The fan wrote, “I have your back about 99% of the time, but what the hell is this man.” And one fan had a question for everyone. The fan wrote, “This guy!? You don’t like this guy?!? Look at how freakin awesome this costume is!!”

So James looks like he one of the many winners this Halloween. But how are the Lakers doing at the start of the 2019-2020 season? As of Halloween, the Lakers have won three of their first four games and James has been solid. In those four games, James has averaged 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. He getting a lot of help from newly acquired Anthony Davis, averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3 blocks per contest.

James is also involved in the entertainment world and he’s currently working on the film Space Jam 2 which will be in theatres July 16, 2021.

“Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me!! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS,” James tweeted earlier this summer.

The film will feature other NBA stars such as Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson Russell Westbrook, and Davis. Space Jam 2 will also include WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James said to The Hollywood Reporter in September 2018. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”