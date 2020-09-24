LeBron James Is 'Devastated, Hurt, Sad, Mad' Over Breonna Taylor Ruling

✖

LeBron James is not happy with the Breonna Taylor ruling that happened on Wednesday. A grand jury in Kentucky brought no charges against the Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor back in March. The Los Angeles Lakers star went to Twitter to express his frustration.

"I've been lost for words today!" James wrote. "I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbor's apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict? Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy-hearted!" James also sent a message to Taylor's family. "I send my love to Breonna's mother, family and friends!" James added. "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

In another tweet, James talked about how Black women are treated in this world. "The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN!" he wrote. "I promise you I'll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!" James is just one of the many notable figures to speak out on the ruling. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants the police to be abolished after hearing the decision.

"The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. The ruling has also led to violence in the Louisville area as two officers were shot during the protests. Ben Crump, the attorney for Taylor's family, made it clear he didn't like the grand jury's decision.

"Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!" Crump wrote on Twitter. Hankison and officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove entered Taylor's apartment on March 13 on a no-knock warrant. However, they were at the wrong residence, and it led to Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker getting his licensed gun and firing one shot.

Police shot back and Taylor was hit multiple times. The officers were at the residence because they believed Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was keeping drugs and money in her apartment. No drugs or money were found.