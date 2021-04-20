LeBron James Breaks His Silence Over Injury

✖

LeBron James is ready to make his return. This past weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers star went to his Instagram Story to break his silence on the ankle injury he suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. The post shows James watching the Lakers take on the Utah Jazz, and he wrote, "Impatiently patiently waiting," as mentioned by Heavy.com.

James was a candidate to win the MVP award before the injury. But as the NBA regular season winds down, the Lakers hope to get James and Anthony Davis back on the court soon to help them defend their championship. Davis has been out of action since February 14 with a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the duo is working hard to get back on the court but still have ways to go.

Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself.... MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

"I don't think we're there yet, to be honest," Vogel said when asked if the defending champs were finally out of the woods per ESPN. "I know I'm not, my coaching staff is not. Even when Anthony returns, it'll be in short, limited minutes ... We're still in a stretch where we've got to compete and win games for the most part without those guys."

ESPN reports that James is still weeks away from returning while Davis could return soon. "Just trying to do a little bit more with his activity each day," Vogel said when asked about James.

The Lakers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference and eight games out of first place. The regular season comes to an end on May 16, and the playoffs will start on May 22. It's not likely the Lakers will claim the top spot in the Western Conference even if they get James and Davis back soon. The one thing that can't happen to the Lakers is to lose their final games and fall to seventh or eighth place in the conference. If that were to happen, the Lakers would have to compete in a play-in tournament, which is a mini-tournament with the No. 7-10 teams to determine the final two spots in the playoffs.