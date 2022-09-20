LeBron James Appears to Have Bald Head for 2022-23 NBA Season

LeBron James may have a new look for the 2022-23 NBA season. The four-time NBA champion went to his Instagram Story on Tuesday and posted a photo of him with his personal barber Nick "Slick" Castemanos. James is sitting in the barber's chair and it appears he is now completely bald. The photo also shows James with an old man emoji followed by multiple laughing faces with tears emojis.

James' hair loss has been something fans have talked about for years. However, there are some on social media who beleive that the photo is fake because they don't beleive James would completely shave his head. In 2015, Castemanos spoke to Yahoo Sports about James' hairline and said that nothing is added to make his hair look sharp.

"There is no dye. No additives. No preservatives," Castemanos told Yahoo Sports. "Everyone thinks he's dying his hair using [temporary hair colorings] Bigen or Black Ice. It's all his hair. They still don't believe me. I get Bigen comments all the time." Here's a look at social media reacting to James' new hairstyle.