LeBron James Appears to Have Bald Head for 2022-23 NBA Season
LeBron James may have a new look for the 2022-23 NBA season. The four-time NBA champion went to his Instagram Story on Tuesday and posted a photo of him with his personal barber Nick "Slick" Castemanos. James is sitting in the barber's chair and it appears he is now completely bald. The photo also shows James with an old man emoji followed by multiple laughing faces with tears emojis.
James' hair loss has been something fans have talked about for years. However, there are some on social media who beleive that the photo is fake because they don't beleive James would completely shave his head. In 2015, Castemanos spoke to Yahoo Sports about James' hairline and said that nothing is added to make his hair look sharp.
"There is no dye. No additives. No preservatives," Castemanos told Yahoo Sports. "Everyone thinks he's dying his hair using [temporary hair colorings] Bigen or Black Ice. It's all his hair. They still don't believe me. I get Bigen comments all the time." Here's a look at social media reacting to James' new hairstyle.
New look for @KingJames 💈 pic.twitter.com/Fg6NUPrHiZ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2022
One fan wrote: "So back to the bald Abraham Lincoln look. It's not new, it's just today's attempt at staying in the news cycle."
It’s time. @KingJames pic.twitter.com/wK5A1Vf33i— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 20, 2022
Another person said: "None of these GOATS finished his career with hair on his head." Jordan, Bryant and James won a combined 15 NBA championships in their careers.
finally he looks better now https://t.co/niT0kA7dmx— certified france hater (0-0) (@france_hater) September 20, 2022
Another person wrote: "IDK why but something telling me this is a filter, it don't look real."
y’all not seeing the true vision https://t.co/dFjHKX0jMc pic.twitter.com/8zOIymgfEK— nora (@shcmoraaa) September 20, 2022
One Twitter user said: "Finally went bald huh lol, I always say it's better to shave that shit off if you're balding y'all. Don't try to salvage that cul de sac."
He finally went full Delroy. https://t.co/3I7f3KAQ01 pic.twitter.com/9RfzqTQ7wk— Racial Dolezal (@SirCoach) September 20, 2022
One fan stated: "At least some men can't admit they know the hair isn't like it used to be and just shave it off. Proud of LeBron."
Shave the beard.... pic.twitter.com/2P1fREeWVh— CoolPapaGray (@CoolpapaGray) September 20, 2022
One fan wrote: "Jamie Foxx is not only Hollywood's most talented all-around entertainer, but NOBODY in history has reestablished their hairline more successfully. Bron got a billion dollars and still couldn't beat the 'recession.'"
Michael Jordan seeing this pic.twitter.com/78Qtub8Ju0— AY🇸🇴 (@ayyouneverknow) September 20, 2022
And this fan announced: "EMBRACE THE BALDY. HE ABOUT TO AVERAGE 50 NOW. HE RAN FROM THIS POWER, THIS RESPONSIBILITY FOR YEARS NOW. BUT NOW, IT IS TIME."