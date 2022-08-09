Leandro Lo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Star, Killed in São Paulo

Leandro Lo, a legendary jiu-jitsu fighter, was killed in Brazil, according to MMA Junkie. He was 33 years old. Lo's lawyer confirmed to Brazilian news outlet G1 on Sunday that Lo was killed Saturday at a concert in São Paulo. MMA Junkie says that police officer Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect.

It was reported that there was a physical altercation between Lo and Velozo. Lo reportedly took Velozo down and held him after he allegedly took a bottle from Lo's table. Once the two were separated, Velozo allegedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead. According to BBC, the lawyer said Velozo kicked Lo twice while he was already lying on the ground after being shot. Lo was declared brain dead on the way to the hospital. Following Lo's death, the fighting community went to social media to pay tribute to him.

We lost a legend to senseless gun violence 💔🕊 RIP to Leandro Lo pic.twitter.com/qcl59RZkfO — BJJ Saved My Life (@BJJSavedMyLife) August 7, 2022

The IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo," the organization wrote on Twitter. Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend."

"The word legend is thrown around way too much in sports but it can't be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo," former MMA fighter Josh Thomson wrote. "My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend."

Lo is one of the more successful Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters of all time. In his career, Lo won the IBJJF World Championships eight times, including this year by defeating Isaque Bahiense. This year's title for Lo was his third in the medium-heavy weight class. Lo has also won the IBJF Pan American Championship eight times and is a four-time Brazilian national champion.

"RIP to an actual GOAT. A true champion," one fan wrote. "In a world full of imposters and dilettantes, combat sports weed them out quickly. You can't fake fighting. It is the most authentic thing you can do in today's world. And Leandro Lo was actually one of the bests to ever do it."