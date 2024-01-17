Latest Update on Sonya Deville's Criminal Charges Amid WWE Hiatus

Sonya Deville received some good news about a case against her. According to NJ.com, the WWE Superstar will not get a prison sentence over a gun charge stemming from an Atlantic City casino visit in February. At the time, Deville was arrested after a gun was found by a valet worker at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. She was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit.

In May, Deville (real name Daria R. Berenato) entered New Jersey's pre-trial intervention program, which was completed in November. With Deville completing the program, the crime is resolved. The case was heard by the Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury. Prosecutors agreed to have Deville enter the program through a 2014 directive by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Deville, 30, has been out of action since July 28 as she suffered a torn ACL during WWE SmackDown. She has been with WWE since 2015 and won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green a few weeks before the injury. In an interview with The Messenger, Deville talked about how she's grown since joining WWE.

"Over the last almost decade, I've been able to be more proud of who I am and learn to love myself more, which in turn has allowed me to embrace this entire community of people online, on social media, and hear their stories — and just find a whole other community that I belong to and am proud to be a part of," she said, per 411 Mania. "It's been really cool."

Deville also talked about coming out on WWE's competition series Tough Enough. "One of the questions from the higher-ups in the audition process was, 'Are you in a relationship?,' which is a pretty straightforward question to most, I was not really out and open about my sexuality at the time, but I did have a girlfriend," she said. "I got nervous, but I told the truth and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I have a girlfriend.' That's how it happened. It was something that was super unintentional."

Deville is known for her work with former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. The two, known as Fire and Desire, were together from 2017 to 2020. Deville and Rose competed against each other at SummerSlam in August 2020, and Rose won the match.