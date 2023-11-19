WWE Legend Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Arrested

The controversial Hall of Fame member's son has stayed out of trouble since his shocking 2007 accident.

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, has found himself behind bars temporarily for the weekend after being pulled over and arrested on DUI charges. According to TMZ, online records show that Hogan, real name Nicholas Anthony Bollea, was taken into custody around 4 a.m. local time in Clearwater, Florida. He was taken in on suspicion of driving under the influence, refusing a field sobriety test.

As TMZ notes, the offense is labeled as a misdemeanor in the eyes of Florida law enforcement, though Hogan did have to pose for his mugshot. The outlet adds that Hogan is still in custody as of Saturday evening.

The outlet notes that Hogan's previous vehicular incident back in 2007 likely is inflaming his current issue. At the time, Hogan was involved in a serious accident that left Hogan with some scratches and friend John Graziano with a brain injury he won't recover from despite surviving.

Hogan was 17 at the time and pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. Police alleged he was drunk at the time but Hogan took the plea deal before any digging was done. He received 8 months behind bars at the time.

Graziano sued the Hogan family over the accident, settling out of court. Hogan posted on Instagram before his arrest, noting he was watching a bikini contest at his father's restaurant, which ended around 2 a.m. EST according to Hogan's Hangout's official calendar. The post by Nick Hogan has been deleted and his account has been made private.

Hogan's mugshot shows him with a full beard and bald head, a different view from the last time he was in legal crosshairs. We'll bring more info when it is available.