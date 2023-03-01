WWE's Sonya Deville Arrested on Firearm Charge

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (real named Daria Berenato) was arrested in New Jersey for having a firearm in her vehicle, according to Fightful. Deville has a permit in Florida, but it's not valid in New Jersey. According to TMZ Sports, the incident happened on Feb. 19 in Atlantic City when a valet discovered the weapon in her car's glove box and called the police. When the police arrived on the scene, they arrested Deville who was charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession — handgun without a permit.

According to Fightful, Deville is in the process of getting the case thrown out. She is due in court for a hearing in Match, and it was reported that Deville purchased the firearm and got a permit following the stalker and home invasion situation which happened in August 2020. The man stalking Deville was arrested on Aug. 16, 2020, and was charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking and armed burglary.

The incident happened in Tampa, Florida and the man, whose name is Phillip A. Thomas, parked his carer near a church close to Deville's home. When he approached the home Deville, cut a hole in the patio screen and stayed on the patio "three to four hours" observing the home through the window. Thomas then entered the home when the professional wrestler went to bed, but the security alarm went off leading Deville to flee the scene. It was reported that Mandy Rose was in the home with Deville and called 911.

In April of last year, Deville talked about the incident on The Pat McAfee Show. "It's been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens," she said, per Ringside News. "And you don't know how you're gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I'll just say, the day of, I was like, 'Oh, everything's fine. I'm gonna go sleep in my house tonight.' And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn't even drive to the neighborhood. So, it's crazy." Deville, 29, has been with WWE since 2015 and currently competes on the WWE SmackDown roster. Last month, Deville got engaged to model Toni Cassano.