‘Last Chance U’ Creator Unveils New Netflix Show ‘Cheer’

Netflix is going into the world of cheerleading as it recently ordered a six-episode docuseries about competitive college cheerleaders. The show is called Cheer and it’s from Greg Whitley who created the hit series Last Chance U. The show is set to air on Jan. 8.

“From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix‘s documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX,” the official synopsis said via Deadline. “Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000. The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves. Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.”

When asked about the new show Whitley said he can’t wait for it to be released so viewers can experience the world of cheerleading.

“Our new series Cheer is as much about cheerleading as Last Chance U is about football, he said. Which is to say, it has cheerleading in it. A lot of cheerleading. But the most poignant moments are the ones that happen away from practice. A college cheerleader wrestles with the same issues any young person in college has to deal with, what our series shows is that off the mat issues can’t help but bleed onto the mat. Showing the poetry between the exactness of their routines juxtaposed with the intricacies of their personal lives produces my favorite moments in the series and I’m excited for viewers to experience the gritty but beautiful world of Navarro College Cheer.”

As Cheer gets ready to be released, Season Five of Last Chance U is getting close to being completed. In the upcoming season of the hit football series, fans will get a closer look at Laney College which is located in Oakland Calf. The school had success in 2018 as they finished 11-2 and won the California Community College Athletic Association Football Championship. This season, Laney finished with a 6-5 record with a 4-1 record in conference play.