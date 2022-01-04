Las Vegas Raiders Player Arrested for DUI Monday Morning

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested Monday morning for misdemeanor DUI, according to reports (per PEOPLE). Officers found Hobbs asleep inside his car, which was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage in Las Vegas, according to ESPN. This comes two months after former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a firey high-speed car crash where a 23-year old woman and her dog died.

Police said, “Arriving officers made contact with the driver, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Hobbs. He was given FST’s (field sobriety test) by patrol and failed. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI (misdemeanor).” The Raiders released a statement which said they are “aware” of the incident.

“The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read. “We will have no further comment at this time.” Hobbs’ arrest comes after the Raiders earned a huge win over the Indianapolis Colts to keep their playoff hopes alive. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was asked about how the Hobbs situation might not be a distraction considering the team has dealt with Ruggs, the loss of head coach Jon Gruden and cornerback Damon Arnett being cut after he was seen on a video making death threats.

“As far as the distractions go, we’ve kind of learned how to deal with distractions around here,” Bisaccia said. “We’re certainly disappointed in the news. I don’t have all the facts yet. I’ll be able to comment, I would think, as the end of the week comes when I get more information about what’s going to actually happen with that.”

For the Raiders to reach the playoffs, they have to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their final game of the season on Sunday. However, the Raiders can also get in with a loss if the Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers also lose this weekend. Hobbs, 22, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the draft in April last year. In 15 games, Hobbs has recorded 67 tackles, one sack, one interception and two passes defended. On Sunday, Hobbs posted four tackles and one quarterback hit in the win against the Colts.