Las Vegas Raiders' Clelin Ferrell Reveals His 'Dominant' Goal for 2022 Season (Exclusive)

Clelin Ferrell knows that the pressure is on him to perform well in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders recently announced they have not picked up the fifth-year option on Ferrell, which means he will be a free agent after the 2022 season. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ferrell, who plays defensive end/outside linebacker, revealed his goal for the upcoming season.

"I think for myself, my goal is obviously to be a leader on the team and whatever facet that is, be a leader I want to have. I want to have, a dominant season in regards to, this is my play," Ferrell exclusively told PopCulture. "I want to have the best season that I've had so far. I think every year, everyone should strive to do that. But at the end of the day that starts with what I'm doing right now, which is every single day land. You know, every, this whole thing, the season is a process. You know what I mean? And it's kind of like I heard Will Smith say one time, 'You got to lay... You're building your house right now, but you got to lay every brick, as perfectly as you can.' So it's just every day taking it one step at a time and then we'll look up at what we built, at the end of the year."

(Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Ferrell was selected No. 4 overall by the Raiders in 2019, which was a surprising pick as he was projected to be selected later in the first round or early in the second round. While he has shown flashes of being a dominant defender, Ferrell has struggled to find consistency, recording eight sacks in 42 games. For the 2022 season, Ferrell is working with a new coaching staff as Josh McDaniels is the head coach and Patrick Graham is the defensive coordinator.

"It's been major," Ferrell said. "I think, obviously it's still very, very early and then nothing, nothing really major has even popped up. I think the biggest thing for me is just being able to get in the weight room with guys and starting to get to know guys, like I said, not just players, but we got a whole new culture set. So we got about 30, 40, 50 new names to learn. And, but it's it been good just to see guys running around and get to doing football stuff again. So it's been good."