Larry Fitzgerald Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss First Game Since 2014

Larry Fitzgerald will not be on the field when the Arizona Cardinals take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Cardinals wide receiver recently tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss his first game since 2014 when a sprained MCL ended his consecutive games streak at 110.

The news of Fitzgerald comes on the heels of the team placing safety Deionte Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he either tested positive for the virus or came in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19. Thompson is the fourth player the Cardinals have placed on the reserve COVID-19 list. As of Thursday afternoon, the team has not made an announcement on Fitzgerald.

So far this year, Fitzgerald has caught 43 passes for 336 yards in 10 games. He's no longer the No. 1 target as the team traded for DeAndre Hopkins earlier this year. With Fitzgerald being 37-years old and playing in the NFL since 2004, he has nothing to prove as a player as he's been selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and the All-Pro team three times. In December, Fitzgerald was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, and earlier this year, the Pittsburgh alum was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Back in September, Fitzgerald talked to CBS Sports about returning to the NFL this season. "Most guys that retire always say 'you know when it's time,' and I don't think I will be any different when that time comes for me, he said." Your body will let you know. If your body doesn't let you know, the team will let you know." Fitzgerald also talked about his quest of winning a Super Bowl. "I have always had a desire to be part of something that is bigger than me. I enjoy the challenge of improving daily, and I enjoy being in a position where I can help mentor players and be able to compete for a championship and push myself to greater heights."

Currently, the Cardinals are 6-4 on the year and would qualify for the playoffs if started today. Fitzgerald has had his share of playoff-high and lows in his career. In 2008, the Cardinals reached the Super Bowl but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.