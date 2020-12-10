Larry Fitzgerald Says He Lost 9 Pounds, Updated Will While Battling COVID-19

✖

Larry Fitzgerald returned to the Arizona Cardinals this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thanksgiving. The Cardinals wide receiver talked about his experience to reporters and said he started feeling symptoms two days later and continued through the weekend into Monday. He revealed that he lost nine pounds during his 13-day quarantine and updated his will and estate planning.

"I think the scariest part, and I think anybody that's had it, is nobody really can give you any answers," Fitzgerald said as reported by ESPN. "You learn new information every single day. You feel symptoms and you ask, and nobody really can tell you, 'It's gonna be better,' or, 'This is how long it would usually last.'" He went on to say there's "no real answer" when it comes to battling the virus, but, fortunately, I was able to get through it and I feel much better."

Fitzgerald was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and revealed he still had trouble tasting and smelling. The one positive about his quarantine was he was able to get a lot of things done around the house.

"It wasn't anything out of the ordinary," Fitzgerald said. "I was productive with the time at the house. When you have that kind of time to literally do nothing and no obligations, you tend to try to fill it with things that you need to get done, so I guess I was as productive as you could be during that time."

The Cardinals are happy to get Fitzgerald back as the team is looking to go on a run as the season comes to an end. After getting off to a 5-2 start, the Cardinals have lost four of their last I've games and are fighting for their playoff lives. Fortunately, the Cardinals are only one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final playoff spot with four games remaining.

"When you're playing in the game, you're really concerned about what your job is and what you need to be doing and how you can be effective to help your team," Fitzgerald said when talking about watching the Cardinals play from home. "When you're actually taking a step back, a bird's-eye view, you see a lot more.