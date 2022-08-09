Lance Armstrong Gets Married to Longtime Girlfriend in Intimate Ceremony

Lance Armstrong is now a married man. The former cyclist announced that he married his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen at the Château la Coste in France. Close friends and family attended the ceremony, which Hansen called "the perfect elopement" in her Instagram Story. The couple is parents to Max, 13, and Olivia 11, and both attended the wedding. Armstrong also has a son, Luke, 22, and twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle, 20 with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard, according to PEOPLE.

"Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life [Hansen]," Armstong wrote in an Instagram post. "So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears. Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become – It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Armstrong and Hansen have been engaged since 2017 but started dating in 2008. Before marrying Hansen, Armstrong was married to Richard from 1998 to 2003. Following the divorce, Armstrong began dating Sheryl Crow that same year, and the couple got engaged in September 2005. However, the engagement didn't last very long they would split in February 2006. While speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show in March, Armstrong opened up about his relationship with Crow.

"She's a great lady. Obviously, it didn't work out, but I think and I hope she's happy. I'm happy," Armstrong said. "It's tough to pull it off. I mean, how many couples have been able to pull it off? To her credit, she was a stay-at-home — one of the biggest rock stars — she was a great partner. She was at the races … it wasn't like we never saw each other."

Armstrong, 50, was considered an all-time great in cycling as he won the Tour de France seven consecutive times (1999 to 2005). But he was stripped of the titles when an investigation revealed that he was involved in a doping conspiracy case. In January 2013, Armstrong publically admitted his involvement in doping.