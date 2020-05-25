Lance Armstrong Shares Story of Buying Drinks for Fans Who Cursed Him Out

✖

Lance Armstrong knows there will be people who will never forgive him for what he did over the years. And the proof of that was revealed when he shared a story about buying drinks for a group of fans who cursed him out. In the first episode of the ESPN documentary Lance, Armstong talked about a time when he was approached outside a bar after being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles due to him taking performance-enhancing drugs. He said at the time, people would come up to him and curse at him for his actions.

"When my life took the turn that it took, I said to myself, everywhere that I go for the rest of my life, somebody’s going to walk up to me and say 'f— you,'" Armstrong said, as transcribed by the New York Post. "So a couple of days go by and nobody said 'f—k you.' Then months go by. And years ago by. I always know when somebody wants to say it. But nobody does. So, it took five years." That's when Armstrong got into the story about how a guy came up to him and cursed him out, which led to his friends getting in on the action.

"[An Uber driver] pulls up on the street right in front of the bar," Amstrong said. "We cross the street and this guy stands up and shouts, 'Hey, Lance.' I'm like, 'What’s up man?' He goes, 'F—k you! F—k you!' “The next thing you know, he’s with six or seven people and they all stand up and start going, 'F—k you! You f—king cheater.'" Armstrong was with a friend who told him to get back in the car. Before Armstrong left, he told the bar that he would buy their drinks.

"Me, Lance Armstrong, doesn’t let s—t like that happen," he said. "I called the bar. Here's my credit card number. Whatever they are eating, whatever they are drinking, I don't care how expensive — it’s on me. Under one condition. You have to say, 'Guys, Lance took care of everything. And he sends his love.' Some people are p—d still, and they will be p—d forever." Armstrong's career in cycling ended in 2012 when he was banned from the sport for being deemed the ringleader of a major doping program.