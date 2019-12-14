Lamar Jackson Responds to Tom Brady’s Race Challenge

Tom Brady has “challenged” Lamar Jackson to a race after seeing him break the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. So does the Baltimore Ravens quarterback accept Brady’s challenge? He was asked that question after the Ravens defeated the New York Jets on Sunday 42-21 and Jackson wasn’t very sure he could beat Brady based on the stipulations that were set.

“He could win that race,” Jackson said. Rollerblades on grass? Aw man. I’ll see what I can do. Tom’s still got a little bit in him. I’ve seen him.”

Brady went to Twitter to challenge to a race, but he made the stipulations interesting enough to give himself a chance to win. The New England Patriots wrote: “Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?”

It’s likely a number of NFL fans would love to see that race and they went to Twitter to have fun with Jackson and Brady.

One fan wrote: “These kind of distractions is why Tom Brady will never get a ring.”

“Brady playing mind games trying to act like a bro. Don’t fall for it Lamar. He’ll eat your heart out in a second,” another fan wrote.

“I’ll always say he’s not a real QB til proven otherwise, but I will always respect the f out of him. He’s humble and grateful. Don’t change with fame Lamar,” a third fan wrote.

“I love this guy. I know it’s hindsight, but I wish the Patriots drafted him. I said it last year and I’m saying it again,” a Patriots fan wrote.

Jackson now has 1,103 rushing yards this season and he has recorded 1,798 rushing yards in his career which is only 30 games. Brady, on the other hand, has 1,035 rushing yards in 282 games. So Brady knew what he was doing when he making the rules for the race.

The thing is, both had a chance to race each other as Patriots took on the Ravens back in November. Baltimore came away with a 37-20 win and Jackson rushed for two touchdowns.

“You’re doing some great stuff,” Brady said to Jackson after the game. “Keep it up, man!”

Jackson is making history this season, but he would love to be where Brady is in 20 years which is being a six-time Super Bowl winner.