Lamar Jackson Makes Major Contract Decision With Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson just made a big decision about his future in the NFL. On Friday the Baltimore Ravens announced they were unable to reach a new contract extension with the star quarterback. Jackson recently said Friday was his deadline to get a deal done. He will now suspend contract talks until the end of the season.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now, we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, is entering the fifth-year option of his contract and will make $23 million. If both sides don't reach a deal by March 7, 2023, the Ravens would have to place a franchise tag on Jackson to prevent him from becoming a free agent. One of the big reasons Jackson has not signed a new deal is the QB market. In March, Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. According to ESPN, three franchise quarterbacks have signed deals that have exceeded $165 million in guaranteed money in six months.

"I'm comfortable, but it's probably different because it's your quarterback, and not an NFL agent, stuff like that," Jackson said this week. "I've been pretty cool, Eric has been pretty cool with it."For those who say Jackson is betting on himself this season, the quarterback doesn't view his decision as any riskier than playing other seasons."

Jackson continued: "It was a pretty big risk last season, the year before."I wasn't thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season, it's going to be the same thing, but I'm just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid the wrong thing happens, I'm keeping God first and just playing ball like I've been doing." Jackson 25, has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. In his four seasons, Jackson has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2019 and was named NFL MVP the same season.