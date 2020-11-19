Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson: What to Know About Their Relationship

Kyrie Irving is not known to share his personal life with the public. However, it has been known that the Brooklyn Nets star has been dating Marlene Wilkerson (also known as Golden) for close to two years. However, the question is the couple still together based on recent events?

For Irving, his focus is on the 2020-21 season, which will start in December. In July of last year, Irving signed with the Nets after spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He played in 20 games this past season and averaged 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. His season was cut short early after he underwent surgery on his shoulder in February.

Irving has been one of the top point guards since entering the league in 2011. He has been named to the All-Star team six times and was named to the All-NBA Team in 2015 and 2019. His biggest accomplishment was in 2016 when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship. Some of the other accomplishments include being named the All-Star game's MVP in 2014 and winning the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2013. Here's a look at what you need to know about the relationship between Irving and Wilkerson.