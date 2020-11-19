Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson: What to Know About Their Relationship
Kyrie Irving is not known to share his personal life with the public. However, it has been known that the Brooklyn Nets star has been dating Marlene Wilkerson (also known as Golden) for close to two years. However, the question is the couple still together based on recent events?
For Irving, his focus is on the 2020-21 season, which will start in December. In July of last year, Irving signed with the Nets after spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He played in 20 games this past season and averaged 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. His season was cut short early after he underwent surgery on his shoulder in February.
Irving has been one of the top point guards since entering the league in 2011. He has been named to the All-Star team six times and was named to the All-NBA Team in 2015 and 2019. His biggest accomplishment was in 2016 when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship. Some of the other accomplishments include being named the All-Star game's MVP in 2014 and winning the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2013. Here's a look at what you need to know about the relationship between Irving and Wilkerson.
Started Dating in 2018
Irving and Wilkerson were first spotted together in 2018 when they were at his invitational according to Sports Gossip. The couple has never officially announced that they are together but have been seen out in public various times.prevnext
Engaged?
Is Kyrie Irving engaged to Marlene Wilkerson?
Well she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger. The ring appears to be a 4 carat round cut with diamond pave accents on claw prongs holding the center diamond. It could be worth $270k. pic.twitter.com/uZpMe0aQe8
In 2019, it was reported that Irving and Wilkerson were engaged. TMZ obtained footage of the couple walking together, and Wilkerson had a big diamond ring on her finger. When asked about being engaged, the two didn't deny it.prevnext
Is it All Over?
Currently, there's speculation about their relationship as Wilkerson reportedly stopped following Irving on Instagram. Sounds small, but that's likely the first step of something wrong in the relationship. Additionally, Wilkerson deleted the posts that had her wearing the ring while Irving has deleted the posts dedicated to her, according to Yardbarker.prevnext
Rumors of Cheating
There have been rumors of Irving possibly cheating, which could be the reason why Wilkerson stopped following him on Instagram. Again, that has not been confirmed and it's likely we'll never know the truth behind their relationship.prevnext
Who is Wilkerson?
Wilkerson is a 27-year old Instagram model, Youtuber and blogger. He attended college at California State University and previously worked as a marketing associate for Victoria's Secret, according to MSN. She has over 420,000 followers on Instagram.prevnext
Wilkerson's Dating History
Wilkerson has a history of dating athletes. Before connecting with Irving, Wilkerson was linked to soccer star Layvin Kurzawa. She also dated Dexter Strickland, who played basketball with Irving while attending St. Patrick High School.prevnext
Children
Irving and Wilkerson do not have children together, but the NBA star does have a daughter from a previous relationship. Azurie, Elizabeth Irving was born in 2015. And when she was born, Irving wrote: "I love you so much, and my heart grew the first time I felt your heart against mine. Mommy, I gave her your name because I know you will bless her and our family the same way you blessed me. I love you."prev