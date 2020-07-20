Kyle Larson Dominates World of Outlaws Series Amid NASCAR Suspension

✖

NASCAR indefinitely suspended driver Kyle Larson on April 13 after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event. He remains away from stock car racing while completing the required sensitivity training and is finding considerable success on dirt tracks. He is on a five-race winning streak in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

According to radio host Jacob Seelman, Larson has been seemingly unstoppable in the World of Outlaws since late May. He owns a team, Kyle Larson Racing, and has used his car to deliver a staggering 20 wins. Counting his second- and third-place finishes, Larson has made 28 trips to the podium after races. He also hasn't finished below sixth place in seven weeks. This includes wins in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions on Saturday and Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS: Night #2 and the finale of the #WeikertMemorial with @ASCoC was a heart-pounder! #OlliesAllStars Watch the full race replays, recaps, and more at https://t.co/rUqaSFgWXU! pic.twitter.com/JZleCY1mxt — FloRacing (@FloRacing) July 20, 2020

"Talented beyond Belief but mannnnnn it'll take an owner with deep pockets to bring him back. I don't see sponsors jumping on his hood anytime soon," one racing fan commented after hearing about Larson's latest victories. Many Twitter users agreed with this sentiment and expressed the opinion that Larson may have a difficult journey back to the Cup Series even after he finishes sensitivity training.

Others, however, envisioned multiple scenarios in which Larson makes his return. They know that at least one top driver — Jimmie Johnson — will retire at the end of the 2020 season, but they expect Clint Bowyer to walk away as well. This would potentially create opportunities with both Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing. Tony Stewart, the co-owner of Stewart-Haas, owns the winged car circuit in which Larson is currently delivering wins.

Many Twitter users expressed the opinion that Larson is simply "too talented" to remain outside of the Cup Series. They cited his history of contending for wins as the primary reason. In eight years as a Cup Series driver, Larson has secured six wins and 56 top-five finishes. He also won the 2019 Monster Energy All-Star Race, securing a $1 million payday.

Larson's future in NASCAR and its top series is unknown, but he continues to find success in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. This could ultimately lead to a new opportunity in the Cup Series, or he could simply remain on dirt tracks. Fans have differing opinions, but they are keeping track of his career.