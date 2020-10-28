Kyle Larson Discusses Finding Forgiveness Among 'Cancel Culture'

✖

Kyle Larson will return to the Cup Series in 2021 as the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. The news creates excitement among many fans, as well as outrage among others. Now the NASCAR driver responds to members of "cancel culture" who want him never to step onto a track again.

Larson appeared on the Dale Jr. Download for an exclusive sit down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis. He spoke about returning to the Cup Series, joining Hendrick Motorsports, and the work he did to educate himself about racial injustice further. He also faced questions about "cancel culture" and how some people are still distraught after using the racial slur. Larson responded to these questions by explaining how he can show that he's taken steps to be a better person.

Coming at 1 pm on The @DaleJr Download - the full conversation with @TeamHendrick’s new driver @KyleLarsonRacin and the man who hired him. A preview: pic.twitter.com/DUsE3p1EVX — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) October 28, 2020

"For me, it's all of what you mentioned — apologizing and doing all that," Larson said. "But it's also — the thing that goes the furthest is actions and actually doing, not talking about it or trying to advertise what you've been doing. That's been important to me, just go out and do all these things but don't try to promote yourself doing it because I think people will see through the BS."

As Larson continued to explain, he is well aware that a large portion of the fanbase has not forgiven him just yet. He has received support from some people in recent weeks, but there are many that he still has to convince. Larson said that this process would take far longer than the time he spent away from the track while serving his suspension.

"It's important to me, and I know it's going to take a long time," Larson continued. "And I know that there some people that will never ever change their opinion of me, but that's not going to stop me from trying to prove who I really am." Davis jumped in and said that Larson took ownership for his mistakes throughout the process, while Earnhardt said that people hope Larson can be an example.

While he is not officially eligible to race until Jan. 1, 2021, Larson can now plan for his first season with Hendrick Motorsports. He has the car, as well as an iconic number. Now he needs sponsors to help get the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro to the track every week. While he waits and after he takes part in NASCAR's top series, Larson will continue to do community outreach.