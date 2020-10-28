Kyle Larson Joins Hendrick Motorsports, and Fans Weigh In

By John Newby

Hendrick Motorsports solidified its 2021 lineup on Wednesday to announce that Kyle Larson will officially join the team on a multi-year contract. He will drive the previously-dormant No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, the original HMS number. Larson will partner with Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and William Byron to form one of the winningest teams in the Cup Series while fully making a comeback from a suspension due to his use of a racial slur at an iRacing event.

With the news that Larson is joining HMS and driving a stock car with an iconic number, the fans reacted differently. Some expressed shock at the partnership and said that they did not see the news coming. However, others said that they were finally happy to see the long-rumored contract revealed and expressed their excitement about a young and talented racing team. One group of fans, however, said that they were upset about the decision. They added Larson to the drivers that they "refuse to support," pairing him with Bubba Wallace.

Fans certainly had split opinions on Wednesday following the announcement that Larson will join HMS. Some supported the move and praised the team for giving the previously-suspended driver a second chance at redemption. However, others showcased their dislike and strongly criticized Larson, Bubba Wallace and HMS team owner Rick Hendrick.

Was the multi-year contract a well-kept secret, or did everyone know that this move was on the horizon? Answers varied greatly as Twitter users responded to the news. When NASCAR announced Larson's reinstatement, several fans made guesses about where he would land. Some said that Stewart-Haas Racing was the best option while others proclaimed that HMS was the only sensible destination. A few had previously stated that Larson would replace Wallace with Richard Petty Motorsports, but Erik Jones took his spot in the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro.

Many fans and analysts have previously proclaimed that Larson is one of the most talented drivers in motorsports. Now he is joining a team that boasts three playoffs drivers in Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron. With a sudden influx of young talent, there is now a belief that HMS will compete with Team Penske (Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney) and Stewart-Haas (Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer) for the title of best in the Cup Series.

When Larson uttered the racial slur and later apologized, the racing fans reacted in two ways. Some called for him to be banned forever. Others wanted to see Larson go through sensitivity training and strive to make himself a better human. These fans supported Larson getting a second chance if he took certain steps.

While Larson served his suspension, underwent sensitivity training and took other steps to further educate himself about racism, he continued racing in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. He dominated in the series and notched 12 wins, per NBC Sports. Now he will have the backing of a powerful NASCAR team.

A very common response among many NASCAR fans on Wednesday was support. Many said that they were originally very angry with Larson when he used the racial slur. They also said that they recognized the work he has put in. Now many of these fans are saying that they are cheering for Larson to make an impact in his return.

Larson had his fair share of supporters on Twitter after news surfaced that he is joining HMS. He also had many critics. There were several people that made strong statements about the driver and NASCAR. They proclaimed that he hasn't changed since using the racial slur and that the Cup Series just needs to "boost its ratings."

