Kyle Larson Joins Hendrick Motorsports, and Fans Weigh In

Hendrick Motorsports solidified its 2021 lineup on Wednesday to announce that Kyle Larson will officially join the team on a multi-year contract. He will drive the previously-dormant No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, the original HMS number. Larson will partner with Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and William Byron to form one of the winningest teams in the Cup Series while fully making a comeback from a suspension due to his use of a racial slur at an iRacing event. With the news that Larson is joining HMS and driving a stock car with an iconic number, the fans reacted differently. Some expressed shock at the partnership and said that they did not see the news coming. However, others said that they were finally happy to see the long-rumored contract revealed and expressed their excitement about a young and talented racing team. One group of fans, however, said that they were upset about the decision. They added Larson to the drivers that they "refuse to support," pairing him with Bubba Wallace.

Thank you Mr Hendrick! I feel like Christmas finally came. I've been waiting months for this announcement. Congratulations @KyleLarsonRacin! — Karen Snyder (@Karen10290453) October 28, 2020 Hopefully he and Bubba Smollett will finish 39th and 40th in every race next year. — David Sisler🇺🇸 (@davesizzle) October 28, 2020 Fans certainly had split opinions on Wednesday following the announcement that Larson will join HMS. Some supported the move and praised the team for giving the previously-suspended driver a second chance at redemption. However, others showcased their dislike and strongly criticized Larson, Bubba Wallace and HMS team owner Rick Hendrick.

@Abrugh94 the worst kept secret in @NASCAR is finally official. — Landon Brugh (@lbrugh86) October 28, 2020 Literally everyone saw this coming — Trey A. Campbell (@Juggalo_Trey48) October 28, 2020 Was the multi-year contract a well-kept secret, or did everyone know that this move was on the horizon? Answers varied greatly as Twitter users responded to the news. When NASCAR announced Larson's reinstatement, several fans made guesses about where he would land. Some said that Stewart-Haas Racing was the best option while others proclaimed that HMS was the only sensible destination. A few had previously stated that Larson would replace Wallace with Richard Petty Motorsports, but Erik Jones took his spot in the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro.

HMS is slowly turning into a powerhouse team. Love it — Tyler (@Tyler_Mizell9) October 28, 2020 YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — Ya Boi Andrew (@TheDakHeatGamer) October 28, 2020 Many fans and analysts have previously proclaimed that Larson is one of the most talented drivers in motorsports. Now he is joining a team that boasts three playoffs drivers in Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron. With a sudden influx of young talent, there is now a belief that HMS will compete with Team Penske (Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney) and Stewart-Haas (Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer) for the title of best in the Cup Series.

Happy to have you back in NASCAR, and even happier to have you at Hendrick. Proud of the changes you've made to become a better person, and believe you absolutely deserve this second chance. Make the most of it, can't wait to see you back in Victory Lane. — Kyle Berger (@KB_48) October 28, 2020 Well deserved for a 2nd chance. And will be better than ever. Have been behind u supporting u, and so glad to see this chance that Hendricks and so many feels is well worth it. You got this Kyle! Congrats! Cannot wait for next year to start! 👍🏻 — LB (@lab1705) October 28, 2020 When Larson uttered the racial slur and later apologized, the racing fans reacted in two ways. Some called for him to be banned forever. Others wanted to see Larson go through sensitivity training and strive to make himself a better human. These fans supported Larson getting a second chance if he took certain steps.

Welcome back!!! Nascar has been so boring without you. I was fortunate to keep up with your dirt racing and even got to meet you and Katelyn at a first race. Can't wait to watch you race top notch equipment with a top notch team. #LAR5ON pic.twitter.com/12KgporaXf — Brandon Fritts (@texans90) October 28, 2020 We all make mistakes. Don't sweat it. Glad to know you will be back on the track next year. I bet all those dirt racers will be glad too, since you have been wearing them out lol. — billy horton (@billy196842) October 28, 2020 While Larson served his suspension, underwent sensitivity training and took other steps to further educate himself about racism, he continued racing in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. He dominated in the series and notched 12 wins, per NBC Sports. Now he will have the backing of a powerful NASCAR team.

Glad your back. Everyone deserves a second chance and you busted your ass to get this. Learn from your mistakes and teach others how to be better. — #UnitedfromStarttoFinish (@CW_MuddyH2O) October 28, 2020 I'll say this as a black man. As a fan of NASCAR. And a true HMS fan. When what happen I was very disappointed in Kyle, however I'm glad he has taken the time and apologized. And I'm excited his return is to Hendrick & the 5 car. Congrats. Next season HMS is going to be dominate — Trei Hollywood (@treihollywood) October 28, 2020 A very common response among many NASCAR fans on Wednesday was support. Many said that they were originally very angry with Larson when he used the racial slur. They also said that they recognized the work he has put in. Now many of these fans are saying that they are cheering for Larson to make an impact in his return.