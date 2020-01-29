Kobe Bryant’s Comments About Being a ‘Girl Dad’ Inspires Spirited Response From Social Media

The hashtag #GirlDad has gone viral in honor of Kobe Bryant following his tragic death all thanks to ESPN anchor Elle Duncan after she shared a sweet story of the first and only time she met Bryant. Duncan went on-air during a SportsCenter segment Monday night to share her memory with viewers and little did she know at the time, her moment would immediately go viral. Duncan said when she met the retired Lakers player he noticed her pregnant belly. When he asked what she was having she said a girl. As a response, he gave her a high-five and said, “Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.”

Duncan then asked how he and his wife Vanessa Bryant, who at the time had only three girls, would feel if they had another girl. She recalled his reply saying, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

This prompted a huge, positive response from dads everywhere on social media to lift up their daughters and praise them. Dads are now giving tribute to the 41-year-old dad by sharing how their own daughters have not only changed their lives but how proud they are to be a #girldad.

“I would have 5 more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”@elleduncanESPN‘s story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

These two dads said they were proud to be a “girl dad” while sharing a sweet photo of themselves with their sweet daughters.

Through the ups and downs, highs and lows. Daddy’s little girl is what keeps me grinding each and everyday. My 1 and only.#girldad pic.twitter.com/yovzgbtQHD — James Wheeler (@CoachJayWheeler) January 29, 2020

UFC fighter Niko Price says he had girls before his three boys.

I had girls before my 3 boys #girldad pic.twitter.com/d9Ym0AV2c0 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) January 29, 2020

One Twitter user didn’t highlight himself, instead he honored his twin brother saying he was the best girl dad he knew.

To my twin brother the best #girldad I know pic.twitter.com/1rFA8n9hl4 — mobe bryant (@villathreetimes) January 29, 2020

One sweet family shared their bunch at a Lakers game saying how big of fans they were of the Los Angeles team.

Former NBA agent Matt Babcock says he couldn’t be more proud to be a girl dad.

I could not be more thankful for my sweet baby Madeleine and for being a #GirlDad 😍 pic.twitter.com/N38qEEcVxh — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) January 29, 2020

These two dads can’t thank their daughters enough, with one admitting she’s his very sweet, personal alarm clock, while the other shared how his daughter is what gets him up in the mornings

Thankful that this little princess was my alarm clock at 5:30am asking “Daddy, can we get doughnuts?”#GirlDad pic.twitter.com/sjo6QMcXCD — Trey Haverty (@TreyHaverty) January 29, 2020

Being a #GirlDad is what gets me up every morning! Love her more than anything! pic.twitter.com/HFyodQvxeG — JR Rozier (@CoachJRRozier) January 29, 2020

Another dad says even though he has boys, he is happy to be a girl dad.

I love my crazy boys, but the good Lord knew I needed to be a #girldad first! pic.twitter.com/6B7X6sNVT6 — Zac Erekson (@Gakweed) January 29, 2020

Thank you Kobe! Now I know what it means to be a #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/u3GFRdAlt8 — Keith J. (@MrKeithJ) January 29, 2020

Being a #girldad has been the best thing that has happened to me. She’s my best friend, I love doing everything with her and I can’t wait to teach her all the boy stuff, play tea party, and I can’t wait to get my makeup done by her 😊. pic.twitter.com/Q7tuEQAgNA — Keegan Stalnaker (@Dr_Stalnaker) January 29, 2020

These other dads, like Bryant coached for their daughters in their respective sports and admit they share the same love for their forever baby girls.

Best part of coaching win or lose you always have this waiting for you. #girldad pic.twitter.com/9GVAfTbS1P — Brent DeKok (@b_dekok) January 29, 2020

Never take moments for granted. Cherish every second you get to be with them. #girldad pic.twitter.com/bSvzWG5g7i — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) January 29, 2020

Penn State University Head Football Coach, James Franklin also paid tribute with a collage of a photo of his daughters, as did Good Morning America anchor, George Stephanopoulos who shares two girls with his wife, actress Ali Wentworth.