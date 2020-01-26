Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reportedly Not Onboard Helicopter During Fatal Crash

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa was reportedly not on-board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday morning. Bryant passed away when the aircraft crashed in Calabasas, California, along with three others that were with him. His wife was not among them, according to TMZ.

Bryant’s shocking death broke fans’ hearts on Sunday afternoon, and many wondered what would become of his family. Early reports from the scene of the crash say that Vanessa Laine Bryant was not on the helicopter, nor were their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianca or the baby, Capri.



James’ helicopter went down just before 10 a.m. PT, according to the Los Angeles Times. The foggy conditions in southern California sent the aircraft reeling, until it hit the ground near Las Virgenes Road, to the south of Agoura Road.

The crash caused a fire on impact, which ignited brush in the area. This made it harder for first responders to reach the crash, including fire fighters and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire was contained, and there were no homes in the area for it to reach. There was no impact on raodways either.

The helicopter was reportedly a Sikorsky S-76. Bryant was known for frequently traveling by helicopter when he had the chance. An FAA spokesman, Allen Kenitzer, told The L.A. Times that the Natioanal Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

So far, Vanessa has not made a public statement about her husband’s sudden passing. She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, but her account is set to private.

Bryant and Vanessa met in 1999, when he was 21 and she was 17. At the time, Bryant had already spent played for a few years in the NBA. He was at the studio recording his debut hip-hop album, Visions, when he met Vanessa.

Vanessa was at work as a background dancer in the music video for “G’d Up” by Tha Eastsidaz. She and Bryant began dating soon after meeting, and they were engaged just six months after that. Vanessa finished high school through independent study so that she could avoid the media scrutiny of her relationship.

Bryant and Vanessa have been a fan-favorite celebrity couple for years. In a 2005 interview with Allstarz Hollywood, Vanessa’s cousin said that the two did not have a prenuptial agreement, despite Bryant’s relative fame at the time.

“She just came home one day and said something to the effect that Kobe didn’t want a prenup… that he loved her too much,” she recalled.