Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Shares Heartbreaking Look at Daughter Gianna’s Jersey Retirement

In the days following NBA star, Kobe Bryant‘s death, his widow Vanessa Bryant is now sharing a heartbreaking collection of videos from their daughter Gianna Bryant‘s jersey retirement ceremony at her middle school. The 13-year-old Gianna, who was nicknamed Gigi, died with her father in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. The teenager dreamed about following her father’s footsteps into basketball and wore the number 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy.

On Wednesday, Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California retired Gianna’s jersey. Gianna’s former adviser and music teacher Yunga Webb delivered a passionate speech about the impact Gianna left behind.

“She never came to school and bragged about anything,” Webb said, reports Today. “She was one of the most humble people I’ve ever known.”

Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in the helicopter cash, leading to countless tributes over the past two weeks. Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and two gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. Bryant retired in 2016, and Gianna hoped to carry on his legacy by playing in the WNBA.

Scroll on to see the clips and photos Vanessa shared from Wednesday’s ceremony.

‘My Gianna. God I miss you’

“My Gianna. God I miss you,” Vanessa wrote in her first post from the ceremony. “I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1.”

‘Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud’

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you,” Vanessa wrote, alongside a photo of Gianna’s framed jersey. “You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

The School Still Calls Gianna’s Name at Roll Call

Webb shared a story about how the eighth-grade class at Harbor Day continues to cope with Gianna’s death. She said they still call her name at roll call.

“We (still) call her name,” Webb said. “And when we call her name, I hear 40-plus kids say ‘here.’ In honor of her. Because she’s always with us.”

‘There aren’t enough words to describe our pain’

Vanssa has shared several posts since she broke her silence on Bryant’s death last week. On Jan. 29, she shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband and Gianna.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” Vanessa wrote. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

‘The last person to wear the number 2’

“Today we honor as a student and as an athlete,” a school faculty members said. “As a coach, we always want to find and coach students who are committed, dedicated and passionate about a sport. Gianna was all of these. She was determined to learn everything she could about the sport of basketball and worked as hard as possible to develop her basketball skills.”

“She will be the last person to wear the number 2 for the basketball team,” he later said. “We hope that when you look at her jersey hanging in our gym you will remember Gianna and be inspired to work hard.”

‘My Sweet Gianna’

A student also spoke, recalling what Gianna brought to the table at the school.

“She truly gave everything she could give,” the student said. “She brought unique ideas we never would have thought of without her. She led by example. One thing incredibly impressive about her was that she would never wait for change, she was the change. She would inspire change in teachers and friends.”

#GirlDad

One of the videos showed sixth and seventh graders singing Maroon 5’s “Memories.” Adam Levine spotted the video.

“It’s important to cry,” he wrote. “It’s important to sing. It’s important to love so hard and hold on so tightly for as long as we can. Now more than ever. #GIRLDAD.”

‘Worried About Her Girls’

Vanessa and Bryant’s surviving three daughters are Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. A source told PEOPLE Vanessa is “worried about her girls.”

“The shock hasn’t entirely worn off,” a source close to her said. “She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.”

“She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” the source continued. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

Oscars Tribute for Kobe

Oscars producer Stephanie Allain told Entertainment Tonight Bryant will be honored during the ceremony. In 2018, Bryant won an Oscar for the animated short film Dear Basketball, making him the first professional athlete to win an Oscar.

“I think the In Memoriam segment has always been an important part of the show and this year is no different in that we’re honoring all of our community that we’ve lost,” Allain said. “I think what’s really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment.”