Kobe Bryant: Academy Confirms Lakers Star Will Be Honored During Oscars In Memoriam Segment

The 2020 Oscars will take place this Sunday and Kobe Bryant will be honored during the event. Producers from the Awards show confirmed the news on Wednesday that the former Los Angeles Lakers star will be honored in a Memoriam segment. Bryant was one of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Jan. 26. His 13-year old daughter, Gianna, was also one of the victims.

"I think the In Memoriam segment has always been an important part of the show and this year is no different in that we're honoring all of our community that we've lost," producer Stephanie Allain said via Entertainment Tonight. "I think what's really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment."

Bryant had a connection to the Oscars because he is an Oscar winner. In 2018, Bryant won the Academy Award for his animated short film Dear Basketball. He became the first professional athlete to win an Oscar.

"I don't know if it's possible. I mean, as basketball players we're really supposed to shut up and dribble but I'm glad we do a little bit more than that," Bryant said as he accepted the award via USA Today.

"Thank you, Academy, for this amazing honor. Thank you, John Williams, for such a wonderful piece of music. Thank you, Verizon, for believing in the film. Thank you, Molly Carter, without you we wouldn't be here. And to my wife Vanessa, our daughters Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka. Ti amo con tutto il mio cuore [I love you with all my heart]. You are my inspiration. Thank you so much, guys, thank you."

Before the Oscars that year, Bryant talked to The Undefeated about why the nomination was big for him and athletes in the future.

"I've always been told that as basketball players the expectation is that you play," he said. "This is all you know. This is all you do. Don't think about handling finances. Don't think about going into business. Don't think that you want to be a writer — that's cute. I got that a lot. What do you want to do when you retire? 'Well, I want to be a storyteller.' That's cute. This is … a form of validation for people to look and say, 'OK, he really can do something other than dribble and shoot.'"