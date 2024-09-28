'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Becomes a Grandma for the First Time

Nadya Suleman shared that she is officially a grandmother. According to PEOPLE, the 49-year-old, best known as "Octomom" due to her giving birth to the first surviving octuplets back in 2019, has revealed she now is technically an "Octograndma."

Suleman posted a photo of the baby girl's foot peeking out from under a blanket, calling the newborn a "blessing." "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family!" she wrote in the caption. "Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow!!"

Before her viral pregnancy, Suleman was already a mother to six children: Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan. Then in 2009 she gave birth to her octuplets, two girls, Maliyah and Nariyah, and six boys, Noah, Isaiah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah.

Suleman has been out of the main spotlight for over 10 years, but she is still sharing life updates and updates with her family. She is always wishing her kids a happy birthday, posting throwback photos of them as babies, and showing major updates in their lives. She spoke to PEOPLE about her decision to step away from the spotlight in 2016.

"I had stopped wanting to do it from day one," she told the outlet. "I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn't think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids.

"There was definitely a catalyst – my girls, particularly my oldest daughter Ameerah. She was about 10, and she started integrating my traits and behaviors," she added. "After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realized at that moment I'd rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path. It was not what I wanted for my children."