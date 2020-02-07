Kobe Bryant: What We Don’t Know About the Crash That Killed NBA Legend

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The public has been informed on the primary details of the crash, but there’s still a lot of questions to be answered as the days, weeks and months roll on.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is close to releasing preliminary findings of the crash per the Los Angeles Times and it should answer some questions about how and why the crash occurred. The one thing we do know is the Bryant and the other eight people on the flight was heading to his Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016 and he the team to five championships during the 2000s. He was named MVP of the NBA in 2008 and he was named the NBA Finals MVP twice.

Here’s a look at what we don’t know about the crash.

What caused the crash

The one thing that hasn’t been answered is what exactly caused the crash. The weather could have played a factor, but it could also have been mechanical issues or actions by the pilot. It’s likely the preliminary findings won’t answer that question.

Lost Contact with Pilot

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, lost contact with air traffic control shortly before the crash. As of right now, it’s unclear why and finding out could be key when it comes to answering why the crash happened.

Series of Moves

The last moments of the flight were captured by flight trackers and officials are trying to figure out why the pilot made a series of questionable moves. It was reported the helicopter was descending at a fast rate before the crash which could mean the pilot lost control.

No Alarm System

The final moments of Kobe Bryant’s fatal flight, turn by turn



The NTSB reported the helicopter was not equipped with a terrain alarm system that could have warned the pilot he was about to hit a hillside. It wasn’t required for the helicopter to have one, but maybe it could have made a difference.

The aftermath…

The crash led to a ton of debris in the area. It took officials a few days to clean up because the impact the crash made.

“The debris field is pretty extensive,” Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said. “A piece of the tail is down the hill, The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards (91 meters) beyond that.”

Tribute

The house that Kobe built 💛💜



As investigators try to figure out why the crash occurred, there have been a number of tributes done for the victims. Last week the Lakers paid tribute to Bryant which was led by LeBron James who gave an emotional speech.

Memorial Service

It was recently announced there will be a public memorial service for Bryant at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. With thousands of fans gathering outside Staples Center daily leaving flowers and basketballs, it’s safe to say there will be a packed house for the service.