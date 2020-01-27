Kobe Bryant: What to Know About the NBA Legend’s Relationship With Wife Vanessa, 4 Daughters

Sunday morning, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, both died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. They were two of the nine that passed away in the tragic incident. They are survived by Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and the other three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

The tragic accident put extra emphasis on the Bryant family as millions asked about the family relationships. They wanted to know how the Los Angeles Lakers star met his wife, as well as other details about how they spent their time together in post-retirement life.

Many of these answers were provided via Instagram as users looked to social media in hopes of finding heartwarming photos of the previously happy family. Bryant’s profile is full of family photos that show his dedication to his wife and children.

Bryant may be best known for his 20-year NBA career and five championships, but he has also developed a reputation as a family man. This has been proven through various family events and sporting events.

On Nov. 28, 1999, Bryant met his future wife on the set of a music video. Vanessa was in high school at the time while he was 20 years old. They got engaged when she graduated, much to Bryant’s family’s dismay. The NBA star and Vanessa tied the knot in April 2001. The ceremony took place in Dana Point, California.

“On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen [Vanessa] I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses) I love you my mamacita per sempre,” Bryant posted on Instagram in late November.

As photos posted on Instagram showed, Bryant’s post-retirement life was filled with special family moments. They packed the house for Thanksgiving dinners and then prepared for the holiday season by visiting Santa Claus and taking celebratory photos.

Bryant showed off a collage of the happy times on Instagram. He and the family were dressed in festive holiday attire and celebrating the upcoming time together on Christmas day.

Bryant and his family proved that they loved the various holidays throughout the year. Whether they were expressing gratitude for their blessings or exchanging gifts, they enjoyed all of their time together. Halloween is another perfect example of this fact.

As the late NBA star showed with his Instagram profile, the entire family had fun dressing up together in themed outfits in order to go Trick or Treating. The 2019 theme was The Wizard of Oz.

The majority of photos posted by Bryant showed his entire family together in various pursuits, but there were other times in which he and Vanessa were able to spend time alone. This was shown during vacation posts, as well as on important birthdays. They just needed to enjoy married life together.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby [Vanessa] you are like fine wine baby ti amo per sempre #queenmamba #taurus,” Bryant posted on May 5, 2019.” He showed himself and his expecting wife enjoying time together.

Bryant was the most famous athlete in the family, but he was not the only one making a difference in various athletic arenas. He was also raising his children and supporting them as they pursued their respective sports. Bryant was on hand for as many events as he could attend.

One of the videos posted on Instagram showed the eldest daughter, Natalia, taking part in a volleyball game. Bryant was front and center for the match and was providing support.

One of the most important aspects of married life is taking part in dates. This is especially true for parents that don’t get a lot of alone time together. Some couples struggle to make these dates happen, but Bryant and Vanessa were able to find success.

There are multiple photos on the late NBA star’s profile that showed him and Vanessa in various locations together. These date nights were used as an opportunity to spend time with each other and focus on their marriage.

The Bryant family was growing, but they still found time to take trips together and explore various locales. This was proven true by a trip taken in honor of Bryant’s 40th birthday. The late NBA star, Vanessa, and their three daughters headed to a tropical location to soak up the sun and enjoy some birthday festivities.

“Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas,” Bryant wrote in the caption of the photo. He showed himself and the happy family sitting in front of palm trees.