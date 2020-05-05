Kobe Bryant Fans Celebrate Vanessa Bryant's 38th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is currently celebrating her 38th birthday. And while she might be happy about turning one year older, it's a very emotional time due to her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, being killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. On Tuesday, Bryant revealed she discovered an unopened letter from her late husband the day before her birthday.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi [Heart Emoji] I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. [Heart Emoji] Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together." she wrote on Instagram.

What would have been Gianna's 14th birthday was on May 1, and Vanessa paid tribute to her on Instagram. "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Bryant wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!" And for Bryant's birthday, she revealed a letter Kobe wrote to her.

Amid the emotional couple days for Bryant, fans have done their best to help lift her up. Here's a look at fans wishing Vanessa Bryant a happy birthday.