Kobe Bryant Fans Celebrate Vanessa Bryant's 38th Birthday
Vanessa Bryant is currently celebrating her 38th birthday. And while she might be happy about turning one year older, it's a very emotional time due to her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, being killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. On Tuesday, Bryant revealed she discovered an unopened letter from her late husband the day before her birthday.
"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi [Heart Emoji] I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. [Heart Emoji] Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together." she wrote on Instagram.
What would have been Gianna's 14th birthday was on May 1, and Vanessa paid tribute to her on Instagram. "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Bryant wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!" And for Bryant's birthday, she revealed a letter Kobe wrote to her.
Amid the emotional couple days for Bryant, fans have done their best to help lift her up. Here's a look at fans wishing Vanessa Bryant a happy birthday.
Let’s send some birthday love to our queen, Vanessa Bryant! 🥳🎂 #HappyBirthdayVanessaBryanthttps://t.co/eWLX0V5aFo— BET (@BET) May 5, 2020
#VanessaBryant shared one last letter from #KobeBryant to open on her birthday.. #HappyBirthday Vanessa! Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her and her family! 🙏💛💜 #RIPKobeBryant #RIPGiGiBryant @vanessabryant pic.twitter.com/aA3oeYn8gT— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 5, 2020
Happy birthday to Vanessa Bryant. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R6WGSFC1F4— Valentino (@DIORSBITCH) May 5, 2020
Vanessa Bryant shows the true strength of a Taurus. Graceful and determined. An immovable force that moves millions into tears and faith. Happy birthday to her and may she feel immense love and gratitude today!— DJ Love Light 🔮 (@LightAsiiDJ) May 5, 2020
Wow my heart breaks for Vanessa Bryant. Not only was it Gigi’s birthday a few days ago, her birthday is today and Mother’s Day is this weekend. I hope she is showered with allllll the love this week. :(— M ♌︎ (@MINAHATESYOU) May 5, 2020
Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant aka Queen Mamba! 🐍 🎊🥳💜💛🙏🏽 Strength and #MambaMentality 🦾 The driving force.🎈❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/rIGXmorKQx— RIP Kobe/GiGi 💔🙏🏽 (@EightWitTha24) May 5, 2020
Happy 38th Birthday to the amazing Vanessa Bryant!!!!
I know Kobe and Gigi are smiling down on you from heaven ❤ pic.twitter.com/0fIHSTDzjg— Tima #RIPMAMBA #RIPMAMBACITA (@btsmendeskobe) May 5, 2020
happy bday Vanessa Bryant! pic.twitter.com/jfQuxXO2gd— エマニュエル (@ejbarba) May 5, 2020
Happy Birthday vanessabryant Have a Peacefully Relaxing Day I hope the Letter brings you some Comfort 💜NJOY 🎂🎂🎂🎊🎉🎈🎊🎉🎈🎉🎊🎈🎉🎊🎈🎉🎊🎈🎉🎊🍾🍾🍾🥂💜💛💛💜💛💜💛💜😘💋🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/5OU3pcHU1M— Neesha Phillips (@yunglookNneesha) May 5, 2020
@kobebryant its da Queens bday we lov u at #VanessaBryant pic.twitter.com/hvBGbuOobt— I Kno TNB DF (@w3tlik3wat3rTTv) May 5, 2020
Happy Birthday Vanessa. Muah!#VanessaBryant @LakersNation pic.twitter.com/l5hCvUl2om— L.A. Life (@KlimptVerbal) May 5, 2020
Happy birthday beautiful and strong Vanessa, we love you ❤️ #VanessaBryant #KobeBryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/XAhdcj1m8J— Gi Emme (@gi3mm3) May 5, 2020
Happy birthday to #QueenMamba #VanessaBryant ❤❤ Always with you Queen. pic.twitter.com/eSeTa0EpFT— ivanna❤ (@ashley_xoxo236) May 5, 2020
Happy birthday #VanessaBryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/cxzQrZEkEY— ♡ Kobe Bean Bryant ♡ (@Aye_KayyJayy) May 5, 2020
Happy birthday to the beautiful Vanessa Bryant! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/XoDGzxaBZT— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 5, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Vanessa!!! You are so beautiful and strong in my eyes.🌹🌹 Always be here with you and love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️ HBD!!! #VanessaBryant #Vanessa pic.twitter.com/FSVoFX2XyL— yuejiarui (@aurorecyan_) May 5, 2020
Happy Birthday, #VanessaBryant! 🎈We’re wishing you much LOVE and LIGHT today. Love your @OfficialDADance family! pic.twitter.com/3crhaj4P67— Debbie Allen Dance Academy (@OfficialDADance) May 5, 2020
happy birthday to Vanessa Bryant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jwNTnyq87e— isaac (@iaguilar_13) May 5, 2020
Happy birthday #VanessaBryant pic.twitter.com/1rUoDdpViX— RealityGossipGirl (@VegasGossipGrl) May 5, 2020
Happy Birthday #QueenMamba 👑 Wishing you So many Blessings!! 💜 #VanessaBryant 💜 pic.twitter.com/VG4lrlHZ3r— ~ DeNa MaRiE🦋🇵🇷💦 (@Cita408) May 5, 2020
Happy Birthday #VanessaBryant !! You’re such a strong woman & I pray that God continues to your heart🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/PXLCmZHDNo— Mamba✨8💜24💛 (@JaNayNoAiko) May 5, 2020