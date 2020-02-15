Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Ticket Sales Donated to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

New details have been released regarding the public memorial service that will take place in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. According to the official NBA website, the Los Angeles Lakers have not only released information on how to get tickets to the Feb. 24 celebration, but they also revealed how proceeds from the event will honor the NBA legend and his daughter.

Beginning on Feb. 14 (and ending on Feb. 17), fans were able to register for the chance to purchase tickets to the Celebration of Life event for Kobe and Gianna, which will take place at the home of the Lakers, the Staples Center. If they are chosen, fans will then be able to purchase tickets, which are non-transferable and cost anywhere from $24.02 to $224, starting on Feb. 19.

As for the proceeds for the tickets, they revealed that they will be going towards the Mamba & Mamabacita Sports Foundation, an organization that helps further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy by engaging in charitable endeavors in sports. It was only recently announced by Vanessa Bryant that this foundation, which was previously the Mamba Sports Foundation, would be renamed to add in the “Mambacita” in order to also honor Gianna.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports,” Vanessa detailed on Instagram. “Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

In addition to opening up about Kobe and Gianna’s legacies, Vanessa has also taken to Instagram to share her feelings on their tragic deaths, which occurred on Jan. 26 as a result of a helicopter crash.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram, captioning a video featuring both her husband and daughter. “It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she continued. “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”