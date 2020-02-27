Kobe Bryant: Octavia Spencer Reveals Vanessa’s ‘Celebration of Life’ Eulogy Broke Her Into a ‘Million Pieces’

Following the Celebration of Life memorial in honor of Kobe Bryant, actress Octavia Spencer took to Instagram to share that the eulogy delivered by Bryant’s wife Vanessa’s broke her into a “million pieces.” In a post, Spencer shared a photo of Vanessa from the event, and wrote in the caption how Los Angeles “sent them off beautifully.”

“Beyonce, Alicia, Christina, and all of the speakers were amazing. But this moment when her voice broke…. it broke me into a million pieces. I pray for all of the families who lost loved ones in that tragic accident! #KobeAndGigi 2/24.”

Many of Spencer’s followers have since commented on the post, with one saying that the speech given by NBA legend Michael Jordan “pulled on my heart strings too. Such a horrible tragedy for so many families. Let it be a lesson for us all to LOVE more every day.”

“The realest thing I have ever heard! RIP to all involved! GOD is an awesome GOD and we must continue to pray for the families. When 2 or more are gathered together,” another user said.

“God gave her the strength & words. We felt her pain. We pray for everyone who lost their lives that day. May the rest in peace. Beautiful tribute.. God bless,” someone else offered.

“I cried throughout her whole speech. I lost it hard when she said this. I am a mother and a wife and I’ll tell you this, Vanessa Bryant has more strength than I could ever dream about. She has the Lord on her side big time. That’s the only way. I cannot imagine,” one other person added.

During her speech on Monday, Bryant brought the crowd to tears with her speech.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” she said. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a plane crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California, along with seven other individuals.