Kobe Bryant: Michael Jordan’s Birthday Celebration Featured Beautiful Tribute to Lakers Icon

With the NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Chicago, the league’s current and former elite have descended upon the Windy City for the annual celebration. This weekend coincides with Michael Jordan‘s birthday, and he held a party in Chicago. The NBA icon also paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a massive Los Angeles Lakers jersey made out of flowers.

They made this Kobe Bryant jersey out of flowers at Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/7ZE7CsjsZJ — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

According to photos and videos posted by L.A. Times Sports, the flowers were arranged in the shape of a Lakers jersey and featured Bryant’s name and the number (24) he wore during the latter half of his career. There was also a massive red and white Jordan sneaker made out of flowers.

Tributes have been prevalent throughout the early stages of the NBA All-Star weekend as players, celebrities, and fans alike have set out to honor Bryant. The league is still reeling from his death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and there are added emotions during this annual celebration of the NBA’s most talented veterans and youngsters.

“I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said in a statement following Bryant’s death. “We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

Jordan is viewed as arguably the greatest NBA player of all time after ending his career with six championship rings, but Bryant is routinely listed as a top contender for the title. The two were very familiar with each other due to facing off on the court several times early in Bryant’s career.

Bryant and Jordan were also featured during the NBA All-Star Game back in 2003. The Chicago Bulls star in Jordan was part of the Eastern Conference team while Bryant represented the Los Angeles Lakers on the Western Conference team. Ultimately, the late NBA icon’s team reigned victorious 155-145 in the first-ever double-overtime All-Star game.

(Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)