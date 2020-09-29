Kobe Bryant Law That Bans First Responders From Sharing Crime Scene Photos Applauded by Social Media

By the start of 2021, a new law will take effect in California where first responders will not be allowed to share crime scene photos to the public. This stems from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash where eight deputies from the LA County's Sheriff's office allegedly shared photos of the crash site where Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on Jan. 26. California Gov. Gavin Newson approved legislation on Monday.

The law is set to start on Jan. 1 and will make taking unauthorized photos a misdemeanor. Those who violate the law can be fined up to $1,000. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa is suing the LA County Sheriff's Department for the leaked photos due to "severe emotional distress."

"No fewer than eight sheriff's deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches," the lawsuit stated, as reported by TMZ. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification." Vanessa also claims that Sheriff Alex Villanueva tied to cover it up by telling the deputies if they delete the photos, they would not face any discipline. Here's a look at what social media had to say about the new law.