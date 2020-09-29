Kobe Bryant Law That Bans First Responders From Sharing Crime Scene Photos Applauded by Social Media
By the start of 2021, a new law will take effect in California where first responders will not be allowed to share crime scene photos to the public. This stems from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash where eight deputies from the LA County's Sheriff's office allegedly shared photos of the crash site where Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on Jan. 26. California Gov. Gavin Newson approved legislation on Monday.
The law is set to start on Jan. 1 and will make taking unauthorized photos a misdemeanor. Those who violate the law can be fined up to $1,000. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa is suing the LA County Sheriff's Department for the leaked photos due to "severe emotional distress."
"No fewer than eight sheriff's deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches," the lawsuit stated, as reported by TMZ. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification." Vanessa also claims that Sheriff Alex Villanueva tied to cover it up by telling the deputies if they delete the photos, they would not face any discipline. Here's a look at what social media had to say about the new law.
The first reasonable thing the California legislature has done recently from what I've been reading peoples family doesn't need to have that sprung on them if they don't want to see it tabloids pay 💰 for them even if they can't publish them even censored— THE OTHER HOLLYWOOD XXX (@RichardGentry6) September 29, 2020
prevnext
So true. 🙌🏽— Fez (@sharkfez) September 29, 2020
Not trying to be rude but I feel like everyone would do that not just law enforcement— FRU (@FRU_FRU_FRU_FRU) September 29, 2020
prevnext
I was a first responder for 30 plus years and never ONCE took a photo of an accident scene. We used to call this common decency. But with social media it seem some are looking for 15 minutes of fame and cash. For Shame. Social Media is a ban on society— 🇺🇸Steve Davis (@oldcdfchief) September 29, 2020
This wouldn't be a problem if camera phones weren't a thing. They're going to do it regardless, law or not.— vilified (@vilified23) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Thank you Gov Newsom, Public People should be permitted their privacy. Its just called Decency Where did any public person sign up for lack to Rights of privacy. I pray for the families of all who mourn their loss their entire lives. in Private not Violated... Decency pass it on— Mrs Miguel (@MrsMiguel2) September 29, 2020
That’s exactly what I was thinking!— Kish (@SousLeRadar) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Unfortunate that a law had to be created for this, the EMT employer should have a mandate for taking unauthorized pictures in their policy & procedure manuals, healthcare workers are fired for this type of action!!! It is a work violation. Shame on those who took the pictures!!— C. Lazo-Miller MS RN (@medlegalrn) September 29, 2020
I'm surprised this had to be put into place. Whatever happened to human decency, and more importantly, what's going to happen to first responders who have done so recently?— Hibachi🔥 (@Wakanda_4evr) September 29, 2020
prevnext
I'm glad. Some people are just awful man. It's bad enough to take them but to start circulating them is awful. I guess some people can't put themselves in other people's shoes.— Evan Thomas (@bradstevi) September 29, 2020
Absolutely that should be a law everywhere photos for investigation are legal but for personal reasons absolutely not— VinaSkyisBae (@VinaSkyisBae) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Awesome bill, families should not have to worry about their loved ones final moments be used for other's entertainment.— WordyWriter (@wordywriterllc) September 29, 2020
I’m happy they we’re never put on the internet.— 🎃 Kenny :D 🧙♀️ (@Unfarted) September 29, 2020
Also, I thought it was already illegal to do that? I’m surprised that it wasn’t.
prev
Right call by newsom but the one's who took the photos should be fired— Frank (@Frank88368124) September 29, 2020