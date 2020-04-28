Kobe Bryant's Upcoming 'The Last Dance' Appearance Has Fans Emotional Already
With many across the country dealing with the reality of being in quarantine and sports fans who are unable to watch any live events for more than six weeks, ESPN's The Last Dance has been a welcomed addition to the weekly viewing for sports fans. The documentary follows Michael Jordan and details the competitor he was and the stories of the dynasty that was the Chicago Bulls.
Appearing each Sunday, the next episode is set to strike an emotional chord for its audience. The documentary, which will releasing its fifth episode, will air some never-been-seen interviews from the late Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Lakers star lost his life along with his daughter Gianna in an airplane crash that occurred on Jan. 26. Jordan and Bryant didn't have the chance to face off against one another a ton of times as Bryant came into the league towards the end of Jordan's time with Chicago. In total, the two faced off eight times, the latter four coming in Jordan's tenure with the Washington Wizards. Bryant, though, is said to have often emulated Jordan's game and is considered among the closest to demonstrating Jordan's tenacity on the court.
During the memorial at the Staples Center, Jordan broke down when talking about the Philadelphia native. "I told my wife I wasn't going to do this 'cause I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years," Jordan said in reference to the viral 'Crying Jordan' meme that has circulated over the years. "This is what Kobe Bryant does to you."
Like Jordan, viewers of The Last Dance are already preparing for the potential of tearing up when next Sunday's episode airs.
ight ima have to cut off episode 5 #TheLastDance this Kobe interview i'm still not ready pic.twitter.com/c2o2yZqD4v— Furlough Papí (@bigpop87) April 27, 2020
