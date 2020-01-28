Kobe Bryant: Lakers Fans React to Game Postponement Following NBA Icon’s Death

Basketball fans everywhere are sending love to the Los Angeles Lakers after the NBA team announced Monday that it would be postponing Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the wake of the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakes and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date,” the team tweeted Monday.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences,” it continued. “This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”

With the sudden death of such a legend taking everyone by surprise, Lakers fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the team’s need to take time to grieve before hopping back on the court.

Sunday’s crash is still under investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, with things such as possible mechanical issues and difficult weather conditions coming under scrutiny.

