Kobe Bryant Interview Recorded in Private Helicopter Resurfaces After His Death

Sunday’s helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others on Sunday caught many by surprise as they learned for the first time that the former Los Angeles Lakers star used a helicopter to commute. They responded to this revelation by seeking out answers and stumbling across an old interview from his playing days. The video on YouTube actually showed Bryant being asked a series of questions while traveling in his private helicopter.

The interview was not entirely conducted on the private helicopter. Cabral “Cabbie” Richards actually asked Bryant a series of questions in the gym before presenting him with a Twilight: New Moon lunchbox. They continued the discussion in Bryant’s limousine en route to the airport.

“First we were in the gym, then the locker room, then the practice facility, then the limo. Now the chopper,” Cabbie said as the helicopter was taking off. He also told Bryant that he could hug him from behind without being stopped. Although the NBA icon said that he would “throw him out of the helicopter.”

Finally, Cabbie and Bryant discussed the costs of taking a helicopter back and forth instead of using a car. The late NBA star did not want to divulge exactly how much money was spent on the service, other than saying “not much” in response to questions about a dollar amount. However, he did admit that it could be comparable to a Ferrari California. This luxury vehicle cost roughly $250k at the time of the interview.

Bryant turned heads by using a helicopter to travel between games, but he explained this decision with a simple statement.

“You gotta have good business if you’re a big-time star, but you can get that done if you’ve got the right people around you,” he said. “You can get that done.”

The helicopter interview took place as part of a series called Cabbie on the Street. The five-minute series was hosted by the popular Canadian television personality and originally debuted when he was an intern at The Score. Cabbie later continued his series following a brief stint at Sportsnet.

The helicopter was not his first interaction with Bryant considering that the two took part in several interviews over the years. Although it was certainly viewed as the most unique considering that Cabbie was given the distinct honor of riding in the aircraft with the Lakers star.

The interview was viewed as entertaining for many Bryant fans when it took place, but it is now resurfacing in a more somber time. Fans are watching this brief interview and mourning the NBA icon’s death.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)