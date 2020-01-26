Kobe Bryant Fans Wonder if Grammys Will Pay Tribute to Late Icon During Staples Center Ceremony

Following the tragic news about Kobe Bryant’s passing, fans across the world took to social media to speak out about the basketball player’s legacy. In advance of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center, a location Bryant put on the map during his career as a Laker, fans have been wondering whether the ceremony will feature some kind of tribute to the late athlete.

The Grammys are at the Staples Center, the house that Kobe built. They better scramble something together for tonight. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 26, 2020

“GRAMMYS BETTER DEDICATE THE WHOLE SHOW FOR KOBE,” one fan wrote about the awards ceremony, which is set to air hours after this tragic news was reported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Grammys better do a moment of silence tonight for this, that arena was Kobe’s home,” another Twitter user wrote.

“If the Grammys don’t give a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant that’s probably one of the most disrespectful things ever, although the Grammys is about the music this event is literally being held where Kobe made history,” another fan explained.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, TMZ reported that Bryant passed away as a result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Bryant was traveling with others when the helicopter went down, which caused a fire to break out. The publication reported that no one who was on board survived.

In response to the news, many athletes have spoken out and given tributes to the late basketball legend.

“We miss you already Kobe [heart emoji, praying hands emoji],” Tom Brady wrote on Twitter.

“Nooooooooooo God please No!,” former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade wrote.

“Kobe you were my idol… period,” Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote. “Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever.”

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant. TMZ later reported that one of Bryant’s daughters, Gianna Maria Onore, who also went by “GiGi,” was also allegedly on board and died in the crash. She was 13. The publication reported that the pair were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the accident occurred.