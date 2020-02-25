Young Kobe Bryant Fan Creates Epic Kobe Bryant Rubik’s Cube Artwork

Tributes to Kobe Bryant continue to pour in as he and his 13-year old daughter were honored during a public memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday. But before that happened, one young Bryant fan paid tribute in the most unique way possible. One Twitter user shared a video of the young fan creating a Bryant portrait made from out of only Rubik’s Cubes. The fan rearranged each Rubik’s Cube and placed them in a box which led to a Bryant portrait once he was done.

This is the nicest KOBE BRYANT tribute I’ve ever seen on the internet😍❤️🔥 Watch Till The End pic.twitter.com/tKMMpDebls — 🇬🇭👑Nungua Justin Bieber👑🇬🇭 (@p_incode) February 19, 2020

Twitter users were amazed by the artwork, posting comments such as “wow,” “amazing” and “fantastic.” It would have been good to see the artwork at the celebration of life service.

Speaking of the service, 20,000 mourners packed the Staples Center to honor Bryant and Gianna as they were two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash nearly one month ago. Bryant’s wife and Gianna’s mother Vanessa was one of the first people to speak and she had a message for both.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

When Vanessa first took the stage, she received a standing ovation. She talked about Bryant and the relationship they had, but she first spent time talking about Gianna.

“Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. she always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning,” Vanessa said. “There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I text and say ‘No kiss?’ and Gianna would reply with, ‘Mama, I kissed you but you were asleep and I didn’t want to wake you.’”

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal were two of the few people who spoke at the service along with Vanessa. Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed musical tributes to Bryant and Gianna.